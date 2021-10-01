In the wake of Toronto Auto Show organizers announcing a return in 2022, those behind the Vancouver Auto Show have confirmed that theirs will be back next year as well.

The event will be held from March 23 to 27 at the city's convention centre.

Sidelined by the pandemic for the past two years, the show was recently given the green light to move forward. Now in its 102nd year, the show will highlight the latest advances in vehicle development, advanced safety systems and electrical products, among other highlights.

Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia, was overjoyed to confirm that the show will be back on in 2022.

“After detailed planning and in-depth discussions with our valued partners, we are extremely excited to welcome back visitors to the Vancouver International Auto Show,” he said in a statement.

And given all the announcements from car manufacturers regarding electrification since the last Vancouver show took place, we can expect to see a fairly different show than the more traditional event of two-and-a-half years ago. Several new models are sure to attract attention.

In fact, the event’s EVerything EV component will take the form of a major electric vehicle exhibition with products from the world's leading manufacturers, technology and charging system exhibits and kiosks offering various information. Participants will even be able to test drive some electric models and learn more about them from experts and specialists in the field.