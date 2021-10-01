Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Vancouver Auto Show Is Returning in 2022

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In the wake of Toronto Auto Show organizers announcing a return in 2022, those behind the Vancouver Auto Show have confirmed that theirs will be back next year as well.

The event will be held from March 23 to 27 at the city's convention centre.

Sidelined by the pandemic for the past two years, the show was recently given the green light to move forward. Now in its 102nd year, the show will highlight the latest advances in vehicle development, advanced safety systems and electrical products, among other highlights.

Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of British Columbia, was overjoyed to confirm that the show will be back on in 2022.

“After detailed planning and in-depth discussions with our valued partners, we are extremely excited to welcome back visitors to the Vancouver International Auto Show,” he said in a statement.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

And given all the announcements from car manufacturers regarding electrification since the last Vancouver show took place, we can expect to see a fairly different show than the more traditional event of two-and-a-half years ago. Several new models are sure to attract attention.

In fact, the event’s EVerything EV component will take the form of a major electric vehicle exhibition with products from the world's leading manufacturers, technology and charging system exhibits and kiosks offering various information. Participants will even be able to test drive some electric models and learn more about them from experts and specialists in the field.

You May Also Like

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid Air Gets $105,000 Starting Price for Canada

Lucid has provided pricing for the brand-new Air model for Canada, the first time it puts dollar figures on its electric sedan outside of the U.S. Simultaneo...

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

Shanghai 2021: BMW iX Enters the Picture

It was show-and-tell day at the Shanghai Auto Show, and one of the many big presentations was the debut of the BMW iX. The all-electric SUV, which started li...

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-Electric Model

Shanghai 2021: Toyota Presents the bZ4X, Its First All-El...

At the Shanghai Auto Show today, Toyota finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. The bZ4X SUV will be marketed in Canada, and it won’t be alone: we'r...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bugatti Chiron
Bugatti Will Produce Another 40 Chirons... an...
Article
Mini Cooper SE
Mini Cooper SE: 80 Percent of Buyers of the E...
Article
2021 Ram 3500
Ram Is Recalling 132,000 HD Pickups Due to a ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 