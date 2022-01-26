Just weeks after production of the model started, Volkswagen has paused production of its upcoming new ID. Buzz electric van, this in response to some issues discovered with EV battery components provided by a new supplier.

A report by German outlet Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reveals that VW was made aware of quality problems with the batteries, more specifically concerning faulty cells/modules that were supplied by a new company. There is speculation that the performances of the batteries, which are of 82-kWh capacity, were not as required, with for example some voltage drops being noted during testing.

As a result, production of the ID. Buzz at the VW plant in Hanover, Germany is on hold, for at least a week and very possibly more. It’s believed no other VW electric models in production received these particular battery components.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Volkswagen The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The automaker had only built around 500 of the Id. Buzz before the problem came to light, and none had yet been delivered to customers, meaning no recall is required. And given that the MEB platform the company has developed for its EVs is designed to allow for accommodating different types and capacities of EV batteries, VW will be able to fix the problem on the small number of units already built quite easily, simply by switching out the batteries for proven ones with components from other suppliers.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is the division producing the ID. Buzz, expects to build up to 15,000 units of the EV this year, and eventually ramp that up to 130,000 units annually.