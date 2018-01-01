Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

VW’s ID.Buzz Cargo Won’t Be Offered in Canada, Because of Something to Do with… Chickens

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

After much waiting and much teasing, Volkswagen last week finally presented its ID.Buzz. The all-electric modern microbus will be marketed here in 2024, though only in its stretched-wheelbase incarnation.

A short-wheelbase version will be offered elsewhere, as will a commercial van variant. But why would VW keep the ID.Buzz Cargo version from our market? It doesn’t seem logical. There are actually several reasons for the decision. For one thing, Volkswagen doesn't have as developed a commercial sales division as some of its competitors in North America (and as its own in Europe). But above all, the decision is dictated by legislation passed way back in 1963 and 1964.

That’s right, we’re talking about the infamous Chicken Tax.

That, in case you’re wondering, is a 25-percent tariff levied by the U.S. on vehicles classified as light trucks and built outside the United States. This tax was imposed by American legislators on several foreign products in retaliation for a tax levied at the time by France and West Germany on imported American chickens. Originally, the U.S.’s tariff was aimed at several products; the inclusion of vehicles in the list of restricted items was intended as a blow to Volkswagen, which had exported some 250,000 vehicles to the United States in 1963.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo concept, badging
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo concept, badging

Over time, some manufacturers have been ingenious in getting around it. Mercedes-Benz, for example, used to send its Sprinter in parts to be reassembled on American soil.

The new ID.Buzz Cargo falls into the taxable category, which means that it would not be profitable for  Volkswagen to sell it on this side of the Atlantic. To avoid the tariff, the vehicle would have to be built in the United States. The current plan is to have it assembled in Hanover, Germany.

So unless Volkswagen does an about-face regarding that plan and decides to build the model in the U.S., we can forget about the ID.Buzz Cargo for our market.

And this is so even though the so-called Chicken Tax does not apply in Canada, because the weight the U.S. market exerts on manufacturers' decisions dooms us to suffer as well.

 

You May Also Like

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Confirmed for 2023

It's a go for the reimagined VW microbus: the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be offered here in North America, the German automaker has confirmed. We'll have to be ...

Volkswagen ID.Buzz : here it is at last

Volkswagen ID.Buzz : here it is at last

Volkswagen has finally unveiled a long awaited vehicle, the modern and electrified version of its famous Microbus. The model presented is the regular wheelba...

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface Online

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface ...

Several “unofficial” images of the interior of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz have just surfaced online. These reveal some interesting details, not least of...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Buick Encore
GM’s Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax Heading for...
Article
2022 Subaru WRX
The Subaru WRX STI as We Know It Is At an End
Article
A Chevrolet Blazer SS EV coming in a few years.
First electric SS model to be released by Che...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 