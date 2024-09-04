It's been a while since we last reported on the Scout brand, the all-electric division soon to be launched by the Volkswagen Group. Today, the brand released a few images as a foretaste of the concepts it will unveil on October 24.

Since the announcement of the new company, all we knew was that it would initially offer two models, an SUV and a pickup truck. This has now been confirmed, with both products set to be unveiled in the third week of October. The first model to be marketed by the company will be the SUV, followed by the pickup truck.

Silhouettes of the two Scout concepts | Photo: Volkswagen

At the helm of Scout Motors is Scott Keogh, former GM of Volkswagen in the U.S., which tells you the links with the German auto giant are firm.

And it's good to see Volkswagen still going ahead with this project. We know the automaker has had to slow down EV production around the world due to the drop in anticipated consumer demand. The long-term vision seems intact.

Production of Scout's planned electric models is scheduled to start in 2026 at a new plant near Columbia, South Carolina. The plant requires an investment of $2 billion USD, and it could also be used to produce other Volkswagen vehicles.

Magna International is working with Scout to develop the vehicles, which will use a new ladder-like platform typical of full-size pickup trucks.

All we've seen so far of the two models are sketches. Both feature very square styling, in keeping with the style of the Scout models of the 60s and 70s.

Naturally, we can expect the Scouts to be competent off-roaders, in keeping with the brand's history. Otherwise, Volkswagen would not have chosen to retain the Scout name.

Pricing remains to be seen. Rumours point to a starting price of $40,000 USD, but we've seen too many unkept promises in terms of affordable EVs in recent years to take that for granted.

We'll have more details on Scout's planned models on October 24.

Teaser image released by Volkswagen to mark the upcoming Scout unveilings | Photo: Volkswagen