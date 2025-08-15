Volkswagen UK Offering Extra Horsepower as Option with ID.3

• Volkswagen is offering extra horsepower as an option on its ID.3 model in the U.K.

In a way, it has always been necessary to pay extra to get more power in a vehicle. Usually, you get more impressive performance by opting for a higher-end version of a model, one equipped with a more powerful engine.

If a new offer from Volkswagen in England is any indication, we could be seeing something new in the coming years. U.K. buyers of an ID.3 model can choose to pay a monthly subscription to get more from its all-electric powertrain.

Volkswagen ID.3 | Photo: Volkswagen

VW is thus charging about $30 CAD per month for owners to get 168 hp instead of 148. Customers can opt for a monthly or annual plan, or pay a one-time price of around $1,200 CAD to enjoy the extra power permanently.

Yes, this is what it's come to with cars.

The Auto Express outlet reported the news, but did not confirm whether the purchase or lease of the extra power was tied to the vehicle or the owner. It would be easy to imagine the latter scenario, as the profit potential upon resale is more attractive for the company.

That is, if buyers or leasers agree to pay for the extra horses.

We've already seen BMW test out monthly subscriptions for access to certain car options. The strategy was not a success. Let's hope VW’s experiment is limited to the U.K.