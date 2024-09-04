• Volvo will offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid models for some time to come.

Volvo was one of the first automakers to promise a fully electrified range, followed by an all-electric product lineup. The plan was to hit that second level by 2030, and then aim for carbon neutrality by 2040.

And the company has just presented its latest electric model, the EX90 SUV, which we test drove in California last week. Hot on its heels comes the small EX30 EV that promises to interest many buyers.

However, as we’ve seen elsewhere across the industry, Volvo is adjusting its all-electric strategy. For one, the company says its transition to an all-electric portfolio may take longer than expected. This was confirmed today at a media event by Volvo head Jim Rowan. He said the just-revised XC90 SUV will be offered alongside the new EX90 EV for some time.

2025 Volvo EX90 | Photo: D.Rufiange

There’s no great mystery to this - Volvo is paying attention to what consumers want and are asking for. If they're not massively ready to take the plunge to a full-electric vehicle as quickly as expected, the automaker can't offer them only electric models, because they'll simply go elsewhere.

This is the reality faced by all manufacturers as they continue on the road to electrification.

Rowan explained that Volvo will not be “dogmatic” in its transition to EVs. In other words, Volvo will be ready to offer an all-electric range in 2030, but it will also be able to meet customer demand for hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, right alongside the electric models. “The road to electrification will not be a linear one,” he said.

Volvo recognizes that some markets are evolving faster than others when it comes to electrification. That's why an adjustment is necessary.

The company remains ready, however, and is not changing its long-term plans. In fact, it took the opportunity to share an image showing a future electric sedan, the ES90, which will be positioned at the top of the company's hierarchy on the car side, like the EX90 on the utility side.