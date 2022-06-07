Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition, front

Auto123 reviews the 2022 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition.

The current, sixth generation of Nissan’s Altima sedan dates to 2019, which makes it, according to my math, three years old. At that stage it’s not uncommon for a model to get a refresh. Here, what we have is a special edition, new for 2022, that represents an appearance package designed to spiffy up a worthy, nicely shaped sedan and make it more of a looker on the road.

Midnight Edition

This version gets a glossy black finish for the front grille, side mirrors and rear spoiler, along with black badging and comely 19-inch wheels. The effect is very … midnight-ish. That’s good, unless you don’t like that sort of look, in which case it’s bad. But anyways.

That’s about it for the distinctive parts of this trim, which sits second on the ladder above the entry-level SE and below the Platinum, except for the LED fog lights and paddle shifters (with manual shift mode) it has and the SE doesn’t.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition, profile

For the rest, the 2022 Altima, at mid-point of its current generation, is a solid, effective sedan in an age when sedans are definitely not the cat’s meow. But for those who still go for the format, Nissan’s entry in the segment is worthy of real consideration – especially since it comes, standard in all versions, with an all-wheel-drive system. A smart one, to boot.

Above it in the range, the Platinum gets extra goodies like an intelligent around-view monitor, auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior accent lighting and memory function for the driver’s seat and outside mirrors, but it also costs over $3,000 more than the snazzier-looking SR Midnight Edition. The latter does get all of the essential ingredients of Nissan ProPilot Assist suite of safety tech, though, so you’re not getting short-changed there.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition, interior

Otherwise, the Altima’s most notable features include its very comfortable seats – kind of a must for those shopping in this segment – that are heated in front, as is the steering wheel (on the SR package), and the relative puniness of the 8-inch multimedia screen. But accent on the “relative” here, since this screen is big enough to provide you with the info you need in a user-friendly interface. It’s just that we see bigger elsewhere. This is one of the signs of aging that crop up occasionally in the Altima; others include an underwhelming sound system and a nav system that’s competent but that has seen others bypass it in the trade.

The back row delivers good comfort and roominess, though really that applies to two occupants, the third person being stuck with the middle floor hump and a backrest that includes the folding armrest. That’s where your least-favourite family member will sit.

At 437 litres, trunk space is most acceptable and you can split-fold down the seats for greater loading practicality. Note however that there’s not a huge opening between the folded down seats and the trunk, due to the support brace that’s part of the car’s structure.

Continue to the next page