• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Honda HR-V EX-L.

The HR-V was long known for offering unbeatable cargo space for its class, reliability and a decent interior. With the current generation, debuted for 2023, those qualities haven’t gone away, but then neither have its weaknesses, namely an unexciting design, an uninspiring powertrain and pricing that’s kind of high.

2024 Honda HR-V – What’s new?

The 2024 edition is unchanged from the year before, the model having been overhauled in 2023. The new generation, now based on the Civic’s chassis, is bigger than the old (221 mm longer and 70 mm wider) and adopts some of the Civic’s interior features and design.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Honda HR-V – 6,5/10

Every trim of the next HR-V rides on 17-inch wheels, though styling will be slightly different from one variant to the next to distinguish each one, especially on the front grille.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

As mentioned, there are Civic-isms in here, including the touchscreen (7 inches or 9 inches depending on trim) and the distinctive honeycomb covering on the dashboard-spanning air vents, which is spreading across the Honda lineup with every model update. The floating centre console is the same as in the previous HR-V, however.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, front seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, rear seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The vehicle's bigger dimensions translate into more room for passengers than in older versions of the model. In the subcompact+ category to which the HR-V belongs, the Honda offers one of the more spacious interiors. Seating is relatively comfortable but to call it plush would be an exaggeration; the front-row seats in particular are on the stiff side. The back seat folds fully flat for when you really need to maximize cargo space.

Cargo space is 691 litres, which rises to 1,559 litres with the back seats folded down. In comparison, Toyota’s Corolla Cross offers 680 litres of space, Mazda’s CX-30 580 litres, Subaru’s Crosstrek 564. The HR-V does well for the segment in this regard.

Technology in the 2024 Honda HR-V – 7,0/10

On board, we’ve said it - we’re largely in Civic territory. There’s a clearly defined cocoon for the driver and a user-friendly multimedia interface. A digital instrument cluster and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all included standard. Only higher trims get wireless connectivity, as well as wireless charging for smart devices.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Honda HR-V – 7.0/10

The 2024 HR-V uses the same 2.0L 4-cylinder engine as the Civic; it delivers 158 hp and 138 lb-ft with the help of a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Honda HR-V pricing in Canada

- 2024 HR-V LX (FWD) – $28,960

- 2024 HR-V LX (AWD) – $31,260

- 2024 HR-V Sport – $34,160

- 2024 HR-V EX-L - $37,910

Note that Honda recently announced pricing for the 2025 HR-V, with minor increases applied across the board.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Honda HR-V EX-L – 7.0/10

That 4-cylinder engine delivers what’s needed to propel this SUV but not much more than that. Acceleration isn’t the greatest, and you may want to plan your passing manoeuvres a little carefully on the highway.

In the city things are more positive, the steering acceptably taut and delivering at least some feedback from the road. Handling is spry and turning radius is still fine even as the model has grown.

We found the ride pretty comfortable as well, knowing that some of the suspension component come from the CR-V, no slouch in the ride comfort department.

Fuel consumption

Fuel consumption for the AWD EX-L model is rated at 9.4L/100 km city, 7.8L/100 km highway and 8.7L/100 km combined. For the FWD model, we’re talking 9.1L/100 km city, 7.4L/100 km highway and 8.3L/100 km combined.

We drove the AWD EX-L model and in mostly city driving, we managed only 9.9L/100 km. If your beat is mostly urban, that’s probably what you can realistically expect.

2024 Honda HR-V EX-L, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Simply put, with the kind of new, exciting competition this small SUV faces (see below), the HR-V might not be the most compelling choice. It offers reliability, practicality within the limits of its size and very good storage space. But it won’t excite anyone, not with its design, not with its modernity and not with its driving dynamics.

We know not everyone has the budget to move up to the CR-V, but if that’s possible for you, the bigger SUV is substantially more attractive.

A few of your questions about the 2024 Honda HR-V

Is there a hybrid variant of the HR-V?

Yes. Unfortunately for us, it’s only found in certain overseas markets, notably in Europe. In North America, for now, we make do with gas-only variants.

What’s the towing capacity of the Honda HR-V?

The 2024 HR-V is rated for towing up to 1,500 lb.

Competitors of the 2024 Honda HR-V

- Buick Envista

- Chevrolet Trax

- Ford Bronco Sport

- Hyundai Kona

- Kia Seltos

- Mazda CX-30

- Nissan Kicks

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Toyota Corolla Cross

- Volkswagen Taos