• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Honda Prologue Touring.

Here are the two most salient facts to know about the new Honda Prologue: The mid-size SUV sits above the CR-V and parallel to the Passport in the Honda range; and it’s also the first all-electric model offered by the Japanese brand in North America.

The Prologue is the result of a collaboration with General Motors (GM), and so it uses GM's Ultium electric platform. This alliance has enabled Honda to finally offer an all-electric option, while maintaining the level of comfort expected by the brand's customers.

2024 Honda Prologue - What's new?

An entirely new model for 2024, the Prologue boasts an estimated range of 476 km and is equipped with fast-charging technologies that allow users to add around 100 km of range in just 10 minutes.

Inside, technologies such as HondaLink, Google integration and connectivity with Apple Carplay and Android Auto enhance the user experience.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2024 Honda Prologue - 7.5/10

The exterior design of the 2024 Honda Prologue is elegant and resolutely modern, with clean lines and an aerodynamic profile more reminiscent of a traditional SUV than a futuristic vehicle. The full grille, specific to electric vehicles, blends in with the rest of the vehicle while maintaining a classic, conservative look. This avoids the overly avant-garde look that often characterizes the styling approach of some of the competition in the EV segments.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, interior |

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, roof, seats | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside, the Prologue offers a spacious, simply laid-out cabin designed to maximize passenger comfort. The dashboard is dominated by an 11.3-inch multimedia screen that centralizes controls and connectivity functions.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, there's plenty of legroom and headroom on board. Ambient lighting and customization options allow you to create an environment that matches your preferences.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, multimedia screen | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Honda Prologue – 8.0/10

As mentioned, the multimedia system offers integrated Google functionalities, notably Google Maps and the Google Assistant. It also lets you download a host of vehicle-specific applications via the Google Play Store.

The Prologue is also equipped with HondaLink connected by OnStar, which allows users to access a variety of functions directly from their phone. These include locating charging stations, monitoring battery charge status and customizing settings for charging.

In terms of safety and driving assists, the vehicle is equipped with the Honda Sensing suite, a set of features that includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, among others.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, front | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, under the hood | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Honda Prologue - 7.5/10

The 2024 Honda Prologue uses two motors for a total output of 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque. The battery capacity is 85 kWh, giving a maximum range of 436 km with the all-wheel drive version. The Prologue also offers DC fast-charging capability.

Driving the 2024 Honda Prologue Touring - 8.0/10

What's impressive about driving the Honda Prologue is the level of comfort and the model's ability to handle different road surfaces. Although this electric vehicle is not designed for extreme performance, the output its powertrain delivers is more than sufficient for everyday use. The model’s balanced and low-sitting weight distribution translates into a reassuring feeling of stability on the road.

Another strong point is the suspension, which smooths out road imperfections and frankly gives you the feeling you’re driving a luxury vehicle, especially on highways. The Prologue's one-pedal driving system, with its two intensity levels, allows maximum energy recovery while delivering a smooth, predictable ride.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, charging | Photo: K.Soltani

Range

According to EPA standards, the EX and EX-L versions can reach up to 452 km on a full charge, while the slightly heavier Touring model offers a range of up to 439 km. According to our tests carried out in optimal summer conditions, we regularly reached, and even surpassed, the Touring model’s estimated maximum range.

Honda emphasizes the Prologue's fast-charging capability. The brand claims that the vehicle can recover up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes at a Level 3 terminal. Our own tests show different results. After several tests, the best performance observed was a recovery of just 60 km in 10 minutes.

Why did this happen? Although Honda's advertised recharging power is 150 kW, we were never able to exceed 113 kW, and maintaining this power was inconsistent. In fact, the speed dropped drastically to 76 kW, which considerably affected recharging efficiency, a crucial aspect for users hoping for speed during a charging stop.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Honda Prologue pricing in Canada (MSRP)

- 2024 Prologue EX AWD: $59,990

- 2024 Prologue EX-L AWD: $64,900

- 2024 Prologue Touring AWD: $69,900

Some of your questions about the 2024 Honda Prologue

What are the main differences between the Honda Prologue and GM’S Chevrolet Blazer EV?

The choice between the Prologue and the Blazer EV depends on your design and technology preferences, not to mention budgetary considerations. The Blazer EV offers sportier styling and a more varied exterior and interior colour palette.

Both models share the same components and are based on GM's Ultium electric platform.

As far as cost is concerned, the initial purchase prices of the Honda Prologue and Chevrolet Blazer EV are comparable.

2024 Honda Prologue Touring, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

All in all, the Honda Prologue is a positive step into the BEV segment for Honda. Thanks to its collaboration with GM, the Prologue successfully combines technology, comfort and performance. With a respectable range approaching 450 km, it's a serious possibility for anyone looking for a SUV that won’t cause too much range anxiety.

The Prologue’s Blazer EV cousin might look sportier, but Honda has made adjustments to ensure that the driving experience remains in line with the brand's reputation for quality and comfort. No doubt about it, this is a Honda product.

2024 Honda Prologue competitors

- Chevrolet Blazer EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Tesla Model Y

- Volkswagen ID. 4