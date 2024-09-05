• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo offers exceptional performance, leavened by surprising everyday practicality.

This model is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 640 hp and 627 lb-ft. Those figures do not make this model the most powerful Cayenne. It is, however, the fastest – and most expensive - of the entire range, able to reach 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. This GT Turbo is equipped with active all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, front | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo - What's new?

The 2024 Cayenne GT Turbo integrated changes to the exterior and interior design compared to the classic Cayenne, the aim being to better manage power and optimize the model's sportiness. This vehicle is powerful and fast, and it's not just about showing it; it's about efficiency on the road and especially on the track.

On the outside, changes include a lowered body for greater stability and carbon-fibre elements to help reduce weight. The 22-inch wheels specific to the GT model enhance the vehicle's grip and responsiveness.

These adjustments are complemented by an increase in the tire contact patch from Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires (285/40ZR22 front and 315/35ZR22 rear) specially designed for this model, and a negative camber adjustment (wheel alignment adjustment where the top of the tires are angled towards the inside of the vehicle, improving stability and grip when cornering).

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, on the road | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo – 9.0/10

Its exterior design, characterized by oversized air intakes and a carbon-fibre rear diffuser, underlines its ultra-sporty orientation for an SUV.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, interior | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, second-row seats | Photo: K.Soltani

Inside

The Cayenne GT Turbo offers a luxurious, modern environment inspired by the Porsche Taycan, with advanced technologies for enhanced connectivity. However, we bemoan the loss of the ignition key, located to the left of the steering wheel, gone in favour of a push button like in the Taycan.

The interior is designed to meet the demands of performance fans while offering optimum comfort to occupants. Alcantara-covered sports seats provide support during dynamic driving, minimizing body displacement during fast cornering. This material, also on the steering wheel, was chosen not only for its durability, but also for its ability to offer a comfortable grip and resistance to daily wear and tear.

The dashboard is equipped with three screens for the multimedia system and the vehicle's various functions. The first 12.65-inch screen, located behind the steering wheel, displays essential driving information. The 12.3-inch screen in the centre of the dashboard gives access to navigation, entertainment and comfort systems, while the optional third screen is dedicated to front-passenger entertainment.

That third screen is not visible from the cockpit so drivers can’t be tempted by the video content displaying for the front passenger, who can also control the multimedia system, and manage the navigation system from there.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, steering wheel | Photo: K.Soltani

Another highlight is the sport steering wheel with its control dial for selecting different driving modes, including sport settings. These buttons allow the driver to quickly adapt the vehicle performance settings to driving conditions or as per their personal preferences.

A red button provides access to the vehicle's full power for 30 seconds, in case you feel the urge to take off at a red light - always respecting the road speed limit, of course. As mentioned above, this takes 3.3 seconds to get to 100 km/h, so imagine 0 to 50 km/h!

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, data cluster | Photo: K.Soltani

Technology in the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo - 8.0/10

When it comes to on-board technology, this Cayenne GT Turbo is no slouch. We find the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) version 6.0 infotainment system, featuring an enhanced software architecture. This system offers faster, more intuitive navigation thanks to new algorithms capable of taking real-time traffic information into account.

The screen guard offers wireless mirroring for phones, allowing you see exactly what you would on your phone. Meaning that when stopped and in Park, you can watch a movie or check your social networks.

The curved 12.65-inch digital data display, borrowed from the Porsche Taycan, can be easily adjusted to display all the necessary information and offers several views. There’s also a head-up display.

The My Porsche application adds to the experience by allowing you to remotely control certain vehicle functions via your phone, such as locking the car or starting the A/C, checking the vehicle's status, transmitting information to Porsche assistance in the event of a breakdown, synchronizing your calendar and sending navigation instructions directly to the car.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo - 9.0/10

As mentioned, the Cayenne Turbo GT is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, a unit thoroughly reworked compared to the S and Turbo models. This engine uses fixed-geometry turbochargers (mono-scroll), as opposed to the twin-scroll turbochargers of the S model, delivering a boost pressure of 23 psi.

The configuration delivers an impressive 650 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque, enabling the 2,245 kg SUV to set record times on many levels. On the Nürburgring Nordschleife, most notably, the Cayenne Turbo GT set a record by completing a lap in just 7 minutes and 38.9 seconds, surpassing its main rival, the Lamborghini Urus Performante, which took 3.1 seconds longer.

In addition to its powerful engine, the Cayenne Turbo GT features massive brakes, a specially tuned suspension and various lightweight components. This model also boasts the lowest ride height in the Cayenne range, and 22-inch wheels shod with the grippiest tires available.

Porsche's Active Suspension Management (PASM), torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering further enhance the vehicle's handling and agility, making it a popular choice for sporty driving enthusiasts.

All this performance exacts a price in terms of fuel consumption. Claimed combined consumption of 14.1L/100 km, and that can jump precipitously under dynamic driving. At least, the car’s 90-litre fuel tank allows the vehicle to maintain a respectable range even if you’re aggressive at the wheel.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, three-quarters rear | Photo: Porsche

Driving the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo – 9.5/10

Driving the Cayenne Turbo GT is an experience that subtly balances power and elegance. Acceleration is blistering, with a thrust that evokes the performance of an electric vehicle, accompanied by a deep, gratifying “growl” from the V8. Activating Sport Plus mode transforms the character of the vehicle: the roar of the exhausts and the increased responsiveness of gear changes intensify every driving moment.

However, some practical aspects of the Cayenne Turbo GT may take some getting used to. The carbon ceramic brakes, for example, offer exceptional stopping power of less than 30 meters from 100 to 0 km/h, a key asset for maintaining control when unleashing such a beast on the road. However, in everyday driving conditions at low speeds, their responsiveness can seem excessive, requiring a more delicate touch during soft stops.

And while the Abyss Blue GT Design wheels, fitted with low-profile sports tires, contribute to the ultra-sporty handling, they can make passing on rough roads less comfortable. Fortunately, the Cayenne Turbo GT is equipped with the Porsche Active Suspension (PASM), which adjusts driving parameters to maximize comfort or performance, depending on the mode selected. The system, combined with dynamic chassis control (PDCC) and rear steering, enables the Cayenne GT to negotiate corners with surprising agility for a vehicle of its size.

Fuel consumption

Combined consumption (official): 13.8L/100 km

Actual consumption: 20.0L/100 Km

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, wheel | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo pricing in Canada

The model is offered only in four-seat coupe configuration, with pricing adjusted accordingly to its performance and exclusive market positioning. Pricing starts at $218,300 and can go well over $300,000 if you're heavy on options.

Some of your questions about the 2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo

How does the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT compare with the Lamborghini Urus, in terms of performance?

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT delivers 650 hp and reaches 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h on the racetrack.

The Lamborghini Urus boasts similar performance with slightly lower acceleration, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds for a comparable top speed.

And the Aston Martin DBX?

The Aston Martin DBX competes directly with the Cayenne, achieving 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h, thanks to 707 hp. It’s priced at around $350,000 CAD.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

With its supercar-like capabilities, this Cayenne Turbo GT transcends categories. Usually skeptical of the exorbitant prices of certain vehicles, we find that the Cayenne Turbo GT justifies its cost. It succeeds in combining the advantages of a weekday family car with those of a sports car for the weekend, offering the best of both worlds.

2024 Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo competitors

- Lamborghini Urus - 641 hp

- Aston Martin DBX 707 - 707 hp

- Bentley Bentayga Speed - 626 hp

- BMW X6 M Competition - 617 hp

- Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG Coupe - 603 hp

- Audi RS Q8 - 591 hp

- Maserati Levante Trofeo - 580 hp

- Range Rover Sport SVR - 575 hp