• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Subaru Solterra.

Victoria, BC – The changes coming to Subaru’s first all-electric model for 2024 were first announced back in April. This trip to the left coast was not, then, about learning about those changes. It was about applying in real-world driving. And for Subaru, that real-world driving included an off-road segment designed to show that all-electric or not, this Solterra, made in collaboration with Toyota and a very close cousin of the Japanese giant’s bZ4X, is a Subaru through and through.

The question of whether any Solterra owner will actually push the compact crossover to its limits on a real off-world course and not just on bumpy dirt roads leading to the cottage? Well it begs asking, of course. Still, you can see why Subaru would want to send the message that its first foray into BEV-dom hasn’t resulted in any compromises on the capabilities front. Which explains our presence on a very early morning at the top of a steep incline in a forest on Vancouver Island.

2024 Subaru Solterra, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Subaru Solterra – What’s new?

It’s year two on the market for the Solterra, so there aren’t any major changes. Those that were made come largely out of feedback from customers.

The most apparent update is right in front of the driver, so hard to miss. The new flat-bottom-flat-top steering wheel is a welcome and successful adjustment to make it easier for drivers of different sizes to see the driver data screen over top of the wheel.

2024 Subaru Solterra, new steering wheel | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Other updates include a power-height adjustable front passenger seat that can also now be laid back nearly flat, which allows for fitting in long objects all the way from the trunk through to the dash if needed.

On the outside, the low-profile roof rails previously only found on higher trims are now standard on all models.

Charging speed was another area addressed by designers, so the port now can take the double-plug connectors used for high-speed charging. The automaker says software updates have helped improve DC charging times as well.

There’s also a new driver-facing camera for monitoring attentiveness and for use in emergency situations. With that camera in place, so is the Traffic Jam Assist system, which allows for hands-free driving in certain limited-access roads when traveling at under 40 km/h – so, in traffic on the highway, for all you suburb-to-downtown commuters. This is a first in a Subaru, but keep in mind that it requires a subscription to Subaru’s navigation system.

The slow-selling Elemental Red colour option has been jettisoned, replaced by a comely Smoked Carbon/Black combo.

2024 Subaru Solterra, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Subaru Solterra – 7.5/10

That’s it for the changes made to Subaru’s “EV of SUVs” – and yes, if that seems a bit of an awkward tag to you, you’re not alone - so design-wise, what there was in 2023, there is still in 2024. Befitting its mandate as a Subaru, the Solterra has slightly more ground clearance than its bZ4X cousin (210 mm to 206 mm) and quite a bit more than VW’s ID.4 (173), Kia’s EV6 (160) and especially Ford’s Mustang Mach E (145 mm).

But that doesn’t really change much in terms of the visuals; certainly it doesn’t make the Solterra top-heavy. This remains a pleasant-looking crossover EV, though to some eyes, the model’s many panel lines, cuts and angles can make it all look a little busy.

2024 Subaru Solterra, interior | Photo: Subaru

2024 Subaru Solterra, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The interior is also relatively intact this year, with the exception of that steering wheel of course. And yes, it’s an improvement. Visibility is noticeably better, plus it looks nice and feels nice to the touch. What’s not to like here?

May I add that Subaru wins first prize for most making their infotainment screen look like an open laptop?

2024 Subaru Solterra, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Subaru Solterra – 7.5/10

On road, the Solterra delivers a smooth, quiet ride that isn’t significantly different than what you get from the ID.4 or Hyundai’s Ioniq 5. Initial acceleration is strong, and the EV doesn’t run out of breath once you pass the 100 km/h mark, like some of its type are wont to do (and that, despite its unimpressive-sounding 215 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque). Steering is light but precise and you can feel some feedback at least from the road. With its heavy battery pack, the vehicle grips the road pleasantly as well so a curvy country road is a nice environment for it.

Of course, having AWD was a must for a Subaru, and while the Solterra is not alone in the segment in offering power to four wheels, let’s just say Subaru knows AWD. And to make that point once again, we engaged in a little early-morning off-roading with some relatively steep gradients to descend and climb.

In both cases, and with the higher ground clearance afforded it, the Solterra performed seamlessly. The descent was accompanied by the requisite snorting horse sounds of the automatic braking system doing its thing to maintain control, while the climbs made use of the model’s X Mode with Grip Control. Turn that on and all you need to do is steer as the vehicle ascends on its own, at the speed you’ve set for it.

Few users are likely to make much use of that function, let’s be honest, but it’s nice to know it’s there if needed. Plus it’s cool.

2024 Subaru Solterra, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Range

Driving really isn’t the issue with the Subaru Solterra. The issue, for some, is the limited range the model offers in comparison with most its direct rivals. There’s no arguing the numbers (with roughly equivalent AWD powertrains):

- Chevrolet Equinox EV – 459 km

- Ford Mustang Mach-E – 370 km

- Ford Mustang Mach-E (w/range extender) – 483 km

- Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 454 km

- Kia EV6 – 441 km

- Subaru Solterra – 359 km

- Volkswagen ID-4 – 423 km

Subaru shared data from surveys showing that range is not top of their brand drivers’ concerns, and that’s fine if true. In the real world, though, it’s likely at least some buyers are looking at range and deciding on a model with another badge on it.

2024 Subaru Solterra, EV badging, headlight | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Adventure on Parks

This driving in forests and such had another purpose, for Subaru. And that was to publicize the continuation (for a fourth year) of the Adventure on Parks program. That sees Subaru sponsor and promote Canada’s national parks, as well as their provincial equivalents in B.C., Ontario and New Brunswick.

The idea of course is to encourage use of those parks, but also to create awareness for the need to have and maintain areas protecting our natural resources. Ties in nicely with the Subaru brand, and it’s hard not to be for virtue, as they say.

Pricing of the 2024 Subaru Solterra in Canada

- 2024 Subaru Solterra AWD– $56,495

- 2024 Subaru Solterra with Luxury – $60,995

- 2024 Subaru Solterra with Technology – $63,495

2024 Subaru Solterra, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The Subaru Solterra remains a relatively rare sight on Canadian roads, in a market that is pretty friendly to the brand. But the stars have aligned for the model, given the renewal recently of the Adventures on Park program, and it is getting more love from its creator. Dealers have stock, and with the EV rebate being slashed In Quebec at the end of this year, the automaker is probably counting on a flurry of interest/purchases in La Belle Province, the most EV-friendly and Subaru-friendly of Canada’s provinces.

By the way, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has made the Subaru Solterra a Top Safety Pick+, which is as good as you can get.

Competitors of the 2024 Subaru Solterra

- Chevrolet Equinox EV

- Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Hyundai Ioniq 5

- Kia EV6

- Nissan Ariya

- Tesla Model Y

- Toyota bZ4X

- Volkswagen ID.4

2024 Subaru Solterra, badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Subaru Solterra, steering wheel | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Subaru Solterra, by the sea | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Subaru Solterra, in the forest | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Subaru Solterra, on the trail | Photo: D.Boshouwers