• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox.

Minneapolis, MN - It may surprise some to learn that the second best-selling model in the Chevrolet lineup is the Equinox. Mind you it sits in a very popular segment, that of the compact crossover (check out the list of competitors in the segment below for validation of that). But still, this is a model that has quietly staked its place near the top of the Bowtie brand’s rankings.

For GM, the first mission with this new, fourth generation of the Equinox SUV was to come up with an improved product. That has certainly been achieved. In every way, this edition is better than the model it replaces.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox – What’s new?

Mission Two? Harmonize it with Chevy’s other newer SUVs. Though there’s some continuity between the looks of the old and new Equinox, almost every element inside and out has been revisited.

Styling has been updated to bring the model closer into line with recent renewals made to the Trax, Trailblazer and Traverse SUVs. The interior has also been revamped, taking much inspiration and many elements from Chevy’s new Blazer EV and Equinox EV.

(Otherwise, however, it’s worth pointing out that this new Equinox, driven entirely via a gasoline engine and thus with no electric input, is a completely different vehicle than that brand-new Equinox EV introduced this summer.)

As for the question of why there’s no hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant, GM has said that’s not in the immediate plans, even though there’s a PHEV version already on the market in China. The automaker cites incompatibilities on the technical, regulation and marketing fronts to explain the absence of that model from the North American lineup.

With hybrids on the upswing in North America, that could all change, but it likely wouldn’t happen before 2027.

The 2025 Equinox is also, no surprise, more technically advanced and offers more and better safety and drive assist systems than previously.

Last but not least, the model range welcomes a new trim with this new generation, the Equinox Activ following current trends in offering styling modifications and at least some performance-related changes to make it more capable off-road.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox LT, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox – 7.5/10

The idea with the new Equinox was to give it a tougher, more chiseled look, one more inspired by Chevy’s trucks. The vehicle and its track are both wider for a squatter, more broad-shouldered stance on the road; the front end is more vertical and far more aggressive; and the lines running along the sides are more linear, the wheel arches squarer.

As well, the sportier RS and more outdoorsy Activ trims each get design elements to make them more distinctive. The RS, for example, leads with a black front grille and distinct fascia, and it integrates lights reminiscent of the brand’s pickups. Ditto for the Activ variant, which specifically borrows elements from the Colorado truck. Its fascia is distinct from those of the LT and RS trims, and it’s fitted with its own all-terrain tires.

The Activ comes with a two-tone colour scheme as well, particularly apparent at the back as there’s a real effort to “disappear” the tail end of the SUV’s roof and make it look almost like a Ridgeline (if you squint really hard).

A two-tone roof (black or white) is also available as an option on the LT model. Also optional with the LT is a Midnight Edition aesthetic package.

Overall it’s a distinguished-looking SUV that has its proportions basically right. The back end is a bit on the bland side, for example with no width-spanning light bar to spiffy things up like we see with the latest Kia Sportage. Some might prefer the more understated look here, mind you.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

This new interior is a clear improvement over that of its predecessor. We find a new standard 11.3-inch touchscreen, 30 percent larger than before. The digital gauge cluster runs 11 inches diagonally.

We’re not sure we’ll ever become big fans of the electronic shifting levers/buttons/knobs/whatever being placed on a stalk on the steering wheel, but that probably doesn’t count as a design flaw. For the rest, the ergonomics of the dash and central console are good.

The seats and their micro-suede upholstery (in the Activ) are comfortable enough that we can imagine longer road trips being no big sufferance. Space in the second row is fine for a couple of adults, and rates about average for the segment.

In the rear, cargo space runs to 845 litres, or 1,799 litres with the rear seats down.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, screens | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, central console | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox – 8.0/10

Chevrolet has piled a lot more standard drive assist and safety features into its new-generation Equinox, which could be a big selling point for customers. Features over and beyond the Chevrolet Safety Assist suite that are now included by default on all trims include:

- Intersection collision mitigation

- Reverse auto braking, including for pedestrians

- Rear park assist

- Adaptive cruise control

- Enhanced automatic emergency braking

- Lane change alert, with blind zone alert

- Rear cross traffic alert with braking

- Side bicyclist alert

- Safety alert seat

- Rear seat reminder

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, engine | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox – 7.0/10

It’s a one-size-fits-all approach here, as the Equinox runs on just the one powertrain across its three trims. In Canada, the LT model can be had with FWD or AWD, while the RS and Activ trims come only in AWD configuration. The 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder is good for 175 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque with FWD, or 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque with an all-wheel-drive setup.

The FWD version of the LT model works with a continuously variable transmission, while its AWD counterpart and the RS and Activ trims instead get an 8-speed auto transmission.

Towing capacity is 1,500 lb.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, on the dirt road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox – 7.5/10

For all its butchier new styling touches and that new Activ trim, the Equinox remains an essentially urban SUV, and the ride is suitably programmed for comfort more than anything else.

The steering is thus light, the pedals even more so, and you do feel some roll when taking curves with intent. Power from the 1.5L is sufficient for the vehicle’s weight and purposes but no more than that. There is a sense that this vehicle could do with a bit more punch from its powertrain when accelerating on an onramp or passing on the highway.

As it happened, on this day of driving in and around Minneapolis, we spent more time in the Activ than in other versions. This model comes with the 8-speed auto transmission, and we did note the occasional slight hesitation from it when came time to choose a chair to sit in.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, AT tire | Photo: D.Boshouwers

While the RS model rides on 19-inch wheels, the LT and Activ trims are fitted with 17-inch wheels. In the case of the Equinox Activ, those are all-terrain tires and they do make for a noisier ride on paved roads. We had experienced the same in Mazda’s CX-50, which we drove for a solid week and never quite got used to. It will be up to potential buyers to decide if that might be aggravating for them in the long run.

As for that Activ model’s off-road chops, the most demanding surface we drove it on was a dirt road. But let’s be clear – this trim does not make of the Equinox a Jeep rival. Let’s say if the road taking you from the highway to your cottage is often a little bumpy and sloppy, this will do the job.

CVT beats auto transmission?

Surprisingly, a subsequent turn in the CVT-equipped LT FWD version left us with the impression that in this particular case, our vote would actually go to the CVT for best carrying out of shifting duties. The powertrain in the LT simply felt livelier, more assured.

For the rest, the seating was comfortable in all trims, the sightlines good, the overall experience revealing no notable flaws.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox pricing in Canada

The trim structure – and pricing – for the 2025 Equinox is a simplified affair and follows a basic Y structure, meaning there’s a base trim (well-equipped) and then either a sporty or more rugged variant to choose from if you want more:

- 2025 Equinox LT (FWD) - $32,599

- 2025 Equinox LT (AWD) - $34,899

- 2025 Equinox RS - $39,699

- 2025 Equinox Activ - $39,699

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The Equinox celebrates its 25th year on the market next year and it’s only fitting that it should get a substantial update to mark the occasion. Not to mention that its rivals in the ultra-competitive compact SUV segment are getting ever-younger and ever-improved. Chevy had to put in the effort to keep its second-best-selling model competitive.

There’s no denying this is a significantly improved model, and it’s a worthy competitor in a crowded field. Pricing is not unreasonable, and the base model LT comes very well-equipped – in no way does it feel like a bare-bones entry model.

In fact, we submit it’s probably a more compelling option than the two variants sitting above it in the range. The new Activ delivers on evident market demand for a more rugged-looking model, but its actual off-roading capabilities remain modest, and the ride it delivers on its AT tires is noisier. The RS meanwhile looks spiffier but it still runs on a modest 1.5L engine and will never be mistaken for a performance SUV.

And should you decide on the perfectly fine LT, your biggest decision might then become whether to go for the FWD or AWD configuration. Normally that’s kind of a no-brainer for Canadians, except that this is a rare case of a CVT (found on the FWD model) outperforming the 8-speed auto used with the AWD variant.

Now, if we all get together and wish hard for a hybrid version…

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

- Ford Bronco Sport

- Ford Escape

- GMC Terrain

- Honda CR-V

- Hyundai Tucson

- Kia Sportage

- Mazda CX-5 / CX-50

- Mitsubishi Outlander

- Nissan Rogue

- Subaru Forester

- Toyota RAV4

- Volkswagen Tiguan

Two 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activs | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, Chevrolet bowtie | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, sunroof | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, rear seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Activ, cargo area | Photo: D.Boshouwers