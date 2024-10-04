Ford Presents Renewed 2025 Expedition

• The next-generation 2025 Ford Expedition has just been unveiled.

The Ford Expedition is approaching 30 years of age, but Ford didn't wait for it to celebrate three decades on the market before giving it a major overhaul. In fact, the current model, launched for 2018 and redesigned for 2022, has been completely redesigned for the coming year.

Here are the essential changes.

2025 Ford Expedition versions

The all-new Ford Expedition will come in four flavours: Active, Platinum, King Ranch and Tremor.

The Expedition will still be available in standard and extended configurations, with the latter model adopting the Max suffix. The SUV continues to be designed with large families in mind, with a configuration that can accommodate up to eight occupants.

The product renewal was carried out in partnership with customers. Ford claims to have spent over 1,100 hours talking to customers about their day-to-day needs. Much of the redesign follows from that interaction, the company says.

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum | Photo: Ford

Design of the 2025 Ford Expedition

Aesthetically, the Expedition is certainly more modern, but it is still easily recognizable. At the rear, the most striking feature is the Ford Split Gate, the upper section of which opens in the traditional way, while the lower section folds down to provide easy access to the cargo area. This isn’t a new approach. It can be seen, for example, on the BMW X5. From the outside, you can see the clean cut, which adds a distinctive element to the styling.

Ford, knowing that many will use their Expedition for outdoor activities, even added a zoned exterior lighting feature. This option offers four light zones around the vehicle, which is ideal when night falls.

All this can be controlled via the model's new multimedia system.

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum, interior | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor, seating | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum, dashboard | Photo: Ford

On board

Inside, the 2025 Ford Expedition comes with the Ford Digital Experience interface. This system allows drivers and passengers to connect to their favorite applications via customizable profiles, while taking advantage of Google's voice assistant or Amazon Alexa. A 24-inch panoramic display dominates the presentation.

For freeway journeys, the BlueCruise system, now offered with 90 percent of Expedition versions, offers hands-free driving with additional features such as assisted lane changing and lane repositioning.

The system is improving, but it remains less comprehensive than those offered by Tesla and General Motors.

2025 Ford Expedition, profile | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition powertrain

The 2025 Ford Expedition continues to be powered by a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which delivers 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque on Active, King Ranch and Platinum models. The Tremor model, designed for off-road adventures, gets a high-performance version of that powertrain, good for 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission provides the link to the wheels.

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor, in profile | Photo: Ford

The Tremor version of the 2025 Ford Expedition

The Tremor offers outdoors enthusiasts something extra, with 10.6 inches of ground clearance - the best in its class, according to Ford - and 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. It also serves up F-150 truck-specific equipment, such as running boards and under-vehicle skid plates.

Towing capacity is a maximum of 9600 lb, with the appropriate equipment. The model is also equipped with the various towing aids offered by the company, technologies that make this kind of operation child's play.

The 2025 Ford Expedition will be available to order as of October 24. Deliveries of the model are set to start in the spring of 2025.

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum, hatch | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition Platinum, second-row entertainment | Photo: Ford

2025 Ford Expedition (Stealth Performance version), wheel | Photo: Ford

Ford Expedition Tremor 2025, front grille | Photo: Ford