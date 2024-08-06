• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe.

Minneapolis, MN – As far as coupe-style luxury SUVs go, Genesis’ first entry into the format is a looker, better-proportioned than its German rivals and featuring many of the same eye-pleasing styling elements we see across the Korean automaker’s lineup.

But it’s also the most expensive SUV produced by Genesis to date, and it’s not clear how consumers will respond to a vehicle from that automaker that doesn’t come much cheaper than the models it’s competing with. Time will tell.

In typical Genesis fashion, this model passed from concept to production model stage to commercial launch in very quick order. We first saw the concept in New York in spring 2023, the production model that November. And last week, we were driving it. The 2025 GV80 Coupe hits the market in Canada this month. Who's got time to waste.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe – What’s new?

New model, new everything - more or less. The obvious difference from the GV80 is up top with the sloping roofline, but the model also gets unique styling elements outside and inside as well as exclusive materials, colours and other touches for the interior. Essentially, everything from the B-pillar back has been designed anew.

Most importantly, the GV80 Coupe delivers a more dynamic driving experience than the GV80 SUV, thanks to the twin-turbo V6 it borrows from the G90 sedan, though here it’s aided by an e-supercharger.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe - 8.0/10

Let’s not beat around the bush: some of the coupe-style SUVs that have sprouted up on the market in recent years verge on monstrosities. The challenge of maintaining equilibrium between elements when “sportifying” an SUV is immense. Genesis has met that challenge better than most, with a profile view that shows off a reasonably well-proportioned design. Simply put, the GV80 Coupe doesn’t look like an oversized mushroom, and for that we can be thankful.

Beyond that, while the model that we drove does run on large 22-inch wheels, as a whole it doesn’t give off too much of a steroidal vibe. Yes, this is a much sportier-looking SUV than the GV80, with more prominence given to the athletic side of the athletic elegance equation. The stance is wider and the vehicle looks at you with a more determined air. But it’s all well within reason, if you accept the concept of a coupe-style SUV of course.

Otherwise we find many recognizable Genesis styling traits, from the crest grille and twin-stripe headlamps and taillights to the diamond-cut finish of the wheels to the g-matrix patterns both inside and out. The Coupe features a more aggressive front bumper and a larger air curtain to put the exclamation on the car’s performance chops.

We also noted the lip that runs across the top of the rear hatch, or more specifically the break in the middle of it. We suppose that has an aerodynamic purpose to it, but it did make for a bit of an odd appearance up there when the vehicle is seen from behind at a distance.

Another distinguishing rear-end feature is that the vehicle’s rear bumper wraps around the exhaust pipes. Up top, we find flush roof rails. And all around, there are dark chrome accents.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, second row | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior

The obvious question with any coupe-style utility model, is what happens to space, more specifically second-row headroom. Genesis provides numbers showing the loss is negligeable, but there’s nothing like an in-the-flesh test. Indeed, my drive partner, a convenient 6’3”, was surprised to find sufficient room in back to spare himself rubbing against the headliner. Part of that is thanks to the design of the seats, which can recline backwards and as they do so, they bring the seat bottom forward so you don’t rise to hit the sloping ceiling. Clever.

As far as cargo space goes, Genesis hasn’t actually released a figure, but we expect a slight reduction from the 735 litres available in the GV80 (although, Genesis designers on hand did maintain any loss is minimal, given that the rear end does protrude out horizontally more than that of the GV80 does).

Up front, drivers get to sit on seats with a unique pattern and handle a d-cut steering wheel, in front of which sits a 27-inch OLED display and to the right of which we find a wide, intelligently laid out central console with carbon-fibre elements. Down low sit metal pedals, and the seats get Nappa leather covering.

There are three exclusive-to-the-model colour options for the interior, Ultramarine Blue with orange stitching, Smoky Green/Vanilla Beige and Obsidian Black/Sevilla Red.

Audio entertainment is provided via an exceptional premium 18-speaker, 350-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system with surround sound.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, data cluster/multimedia display screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe - 8.5/10

That 27-inch display integrates both the driver cluster and the multimedia display; each can be significantly personalized to offer different views and combinations of data displays. Up above the driver is a 12-inch head-up display, according to Genesis the largest in the segment, as well as a digital centre mirror (which you can switch back to regular if that drives you nuts).

Occupants enjoy a three-zone, independently controlled climate control system.

No surprise, there’s the full gamut of safety systems included, such as but limited to lane keeping and following assist, driver attention warning and hands-on detection, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist and smart cruise control.

Genesis’ Digital Key 2 is included with the GV80 Coupe, and besides being Apple, Samsung and Google compatible, it now allows for passive entry. Users can share up to three keys via iMessage.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, engine | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe - 8.0/10

In Canada, in contrast to the U.S. which has two, there is only the one option for under the hood: a 3.5L V6 twin-turbo unit with e-supercharger, which Genesis is installing for the first time in one of its SUVs. This powertrain, working in an all-wheel-drive configuration and with an 8-speed auto transmission, gives the SUV a muscular output of 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. In both cases that’s more than most users will actually need but probably what most buyers of this halo product want.

There are four drive modes not counting Custom, including Eco, Normal, Sport and Sport+; note the presence of Launch Control as we’ve seen in other Genesis models; it provides 10 second of enhanced acceleration capability that you don’t really need and are very unlikely to use unless you’re specifically out in the road for kicks. Anyways, it’s there if you want it. Oh and you can separately set your brake mode, with your choices Comfort and Sport, which changes the responsiveness an stiffness of the pedals. All of the above are exclusive to the GV80 Coupe, by the way.

Fuel consumption

Official figures for the 2025 CV80 Coupe are 13.1L/100 km city, 10.7L/100 km highway and 12.0L/100 km combined.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe pricing in Canada

As usual, Genesis keeps things real simple with its offering in Canada. The new GV80 Coupe sells for $104,000 CAD. There are colour choices that entail a supplementary charge ($500, or $1,700 for some matte choices), but that’s pretty much it.

To be clear, for Genesis this is a halo model and the automaker does not expect to sell a ton of it, certainly not close to the numbers it does with the GV80. Still, a $104,000 SUV from Genesis is a novel development (a top-of-the-line GV80 goes for $80,000); and there’s no guarantee the Genesis appeal will glow as strongly without the price advantage other models like the GV70 enjoy over German competitors. A fully equipped BMW X6 starts at $109,100, to give you an idea.

Genesis Canada’s representatives made a point of talking up its exclusive after-sale care service, or more specifically its seasonal car plan that includes five years of seasonal tire changes and storage, with valet service included when comes time to have the tire change done. This is the first Genesis model to get the service, but it likely won’t be the last.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, in matte grey | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe - 8.0/10

We have yet to come across a Genesis with an underwhelming powertrain. Vaunted as the most dynamic Genesis SUV to date, the new GV80 Coupe certainly delivers a positive driving experience. There’s power to spare under the hood (even wih the SUV's considerable weight), the smooth-shifting 8-speed auto transmission does excellent work handling that power and even with the big 22-inch wheels ride comfort is luxury-vehicle level.

Digging deeper, sound insulation was fairly impressive and even in Sport mode, the suspension system soaked up most of the road imperfections with ease (only caveat, the roads of Minnesota that we rode on were on the whole a paradise of smoothness compared to what we regularly deal with back home.)

Initial acceleration is strong and accompanied by a pleasing enough growl from the V6, and helped by the wider stance and adaptive AWD system (rear-biased but able to send 50 percent of power to the front wheels), pushing the vehicle on curvy roads is, yes, a joy. Just as importantly, the braking has real bite, in fact one minor complaint we had early on was the responsiveness of the brake pedal, almost too enthusiastic.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

This is, no question, an exceptional vehicle. The powertrain is muscular yet refined, the styling beats those of the Germans in the luxury coupe-style SUV segment, the interior is premium right down to the audio system. But the GV80 Coupe is the most expensive Genesis SUV ever produced, and it’s on a par with its BMW rival for price. Without the traditional price advantage Genesis’ luxury entries have benefited from, will it thrive? We in the trade are still regularly explaining to curious questioners just what Genesis is. With brand recognition not quite there yet, and in a segment with pretty fierce brand loyalty, the loss of a price advantage could be problematic.

Competitors of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

– BMW X6

– Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

– Porsche Cayenne Coupe

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, hatch | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, front grille, headlight | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, in mattte grey in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, central console |

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, audio system speakers |

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, cargo area |

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, from above | Photo: D.Boshouwers