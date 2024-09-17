• Auto123 reviews the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid.

A staple on the automotive market since its launch in the 1970s, the Honda Civic has more than earned its reputation as a reliable, fuel-efficient vehicle. Over the decades, Honda has allowed the Civic to evolve, all while keeping it on the cutting edge of safety, comfort and technology.

The 2025 model-year marks the return of the hybrid version, last seen for the 2015 model-year. The 2025 Civic Hybrid is part of Honda's electrification strategy, which aims for battery and fuel cell electric vehicles to account for all of its global automotive sales by 2040. By combining a gasoline engine with two electric motors, this hybrid version seeks to optimize both performance and reduced fuel consumption.

Honda is counting on this new version to capture a significant share of the Canadian market, anticipating that sales of the Civic Hybrid will account for the majority of total Civic sales. The 2025 Civic Hybrid retains the qualities that have made it such a success; but does it really deliver what it promises?

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid - What's new?

Honda didn’t stop at making a few small changes to its Civic for 2025. The exterior design features a slightly revised grille and blacked-out taillights. But the biggest change is under the hood.

The 2025 Civic Hybrid is powered by a fourth-generation hybrid system. With 200 hp and an estimated 232 lb-ft of torque, the Civic Hybrid promises crisp acceleration, while its reduced fuel consumption is in keeping with an ecological approach.

The interior has seen a few changes too. There's a new 9-inch screen in the Touring version, as well as USB-C ports (front only) in all versions.

In terms of technology, the 2025 Civic also incorporates Google functionalities. You might like that, you might not. For our part, as long as Apple Carplay and Android Auto are still available wirelessly, Honda can knock itself out adding all the features it likes.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Design of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid - 7.5/10

The changes outside are mild, all told. The front bumper has been slightly enlarged at grille level. Hybrid versions are distinguished by distinctive headlamp trims and a lower front spoiler, matched to the body colour.

The exterior colour palette of the 2025 Civic Hybrid is enhanced by three new hues: Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Blue Lagoon Pearl, the latter offered with a choice of black or light grey leather interior.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, interior | Photo: Honda

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, rear seat | Photo: Honda

Inside

The interior of the 2025 Civic Hybrid is simple, uncluttered and traditional. In our Touring version, the materials are of good quality and the finish well executed. The leather seats are comfortable and supportive. The Sport Hybrid version features new contrasting stripe patterns on the seats.

Dimensions are unchanged, and overall interior space is generous for its class.

Technology in the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid – 7.0/10

The 2025 Civic Hybrid is equipped with an array of cutting-edge technologies. As usual, Honda incorporates all the usual safety features in all its models.

The Sport Touring Hybrid version is particularly well equipped, with a 9-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto - only for this version- , a wireless smartphone charger and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

Powertrain of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid – 9.0/10

The 2025 Civic Hybrid is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine, which works in conjunction with two electric motors. The unit delivers maximum efficiency at steady speeds, as well as during acceleration or at low speeds, thanks to the work of the two electric motors (which provide more power during acceleration, or all-electric driving at very low speeds).

The result? A combined output of 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, making this the most powerful Civic Hybrid ever, with the exception of the Type R.

The electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) constantly optimizes the ratio between the different engines to make everything as enjoyable as possible, while maximizing fuel consumption.

In addition, the 2025 Civic Hybrid offers four levels of regenerative braking, controllable via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. This system recovers energy during braking and feeds it back into the battery, improving the vehicle's overall electric range.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

Driving the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid - 8.0/10

The 2025 Civic Hybrid offers a dynamic and pleasant driving experience. The steering is precise, and the well-tuned suspension ensures an optimum balance between comfort and handling, making the car particularly smooth and maneuverable, especially in urban environments.

The main electric motor, used for propulsion, ensures smooth, quiet starts. The combination of the Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with the electric motor/generator ensures not only lively, progressive acceleration, but also excellent energy management through regenerative braking, among other things. As mentioned above, there are four modes for optimizing energy recharging efficiency according to the driver's preferences.

On paper, that's pretty good, but in reality, even though it's very effective, the regenerative mode is useless. In fact, it only remains active for a few seconds before reverting to the default setting. This requires frequent manipulation by the driver to maintain the desired level of regeneration. This feature could be improved to make operation more intuitive and less distracting, especially compared with other vehicles where the setting remains active until changed by the driver.

That said, even without playing with the paddles, the Civic is super-stingy on fuel.

Fuel consumption

The 2025 Civic Hybrid boasts exceptional fuel consumption. According to EPA estimates, the Hybrid version consumes around 4.8L/100 km in the combined cycle, 4.7L/100 km in the city and 5.1L/100 km on the highway. For our part, after a week's driving mainly in mixed (suburban) traffic, we obtained a consumption figure of 4.2L/100 km after a total distance of 480 km. A very impressive result for a hybrid model.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, Hybrid badging | Photo: K.Soltani

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid pricing in Canada

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid is available in two grades: Sport Hybrid ($33,300) and Touring Hybrid ($36,800).

Taking the regular Sport version as a comparison, there's a difference of just $1,900 between the two powertrains.

The hybrid version is particularly attractive for its low fuel consumption (4.8L/100 km versus 6.8L/100 km for the regular engine). In other words, if you drive 20,000 km a year with gas prices at $1.5/litre, the savings will pay for themselves in just over three years, while enjoying more economical, greener driving and, above all, a more powerful engine.

See also: 2025 Honda Civic Sedan Pricing Announced for Canada: Hybrid Gets $33,300 MSRP

Some of your questions about the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

How powerful is the new Civic Hybrid?

The 2025 Civic Hybrid offers an estimated combined output of 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful Civic ever produced after the Type R.

What is the fuel consumption of the Civic Hybrid?

The Sport Hybrid version has a combined fuel consumption of around 4.8L/100 km, while the Sport Touring Hybrid has a combined fuel consumption of 4.9L/100 km, according to EPA estimates.

What new technologies are available on the 2025 Civic Hybrid?

The 2025 Civic Hybrid offers several new technologies, including the integration of Google functionality into the Sport Touring Hybrid version. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play.

In addition, all versions of the Civic now come with front USB-C ports as standard, and the Sport Touring Hybrid version features a larger 9-inch touchscreen.

Is the Civic Hybrid available in sedan and hatchback versions?

In Canada, the new Civic Hybrid is only available as a sedan.

What design improvements does the 2025 Civic get?

The 2025 Civic features a more dynamic front end and grille, darker taillights and three new exterior colors.

Hybrid versions are distinguished by a body-coloured headlamp trim and lower front spoiler, as well as a new design of machined wheels for the Touring Hybrid version.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

This Honda Civic Hybrid really impressed us. Improvements to chassis rigidity and suspension provide a responsive and comfortable ride, even on imperfect roads. It retains the Civic's typical agility and almost halves fuel consumption.

Our best fuel consumption was achieved on a 168 km trip at an average speed of between 50 and 70 km/h, with an exceptional fuel consumption of 3.9 l/100 km.

Although some improvements could be made to the regenerative braking system, the 2025 Civic Hybrid is already a serious contender for the title of best-performing hybrid sedan on the market.

We'll have to see how this car performs in winter to assess the performance of the powertrain and fuel consumption in more rigorous conditions.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid competitors

- Toyota Corolla hybrid

- Hyundai Elantra hybrid