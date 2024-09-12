• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 in Canada.

Whistler, BC - Infiniti presented the new 2025 edition of its biggest model, the intimidating QX80, to the Canadian media, in the beautiful setting of Whistler, BC. The obvious question surrounding this overhauled model is, will it enable Nissan's prestige brand to relaunch itself?

I was at the first launch of the SUV model in the NAPA region near San Francisco back in 2004, when it was known as the QX56. With its big V8 borrowed from the Titan pickup, it was primarily intended to be an upholstered version of the Nissan Armada, and well it lacked refinement.

Gradually, the QX became more refined - but so did the competition. 20 years on, Infiniti has to prove that the QX80 can compete in the same arena as a Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator or Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Infiniti QX80 2025, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Infiniti QX80 - What's new?

Infiniti wipes the slate clean and starts again for 2025. This is the model's first complete redesign in 14 years. The styling is new, the platform is new, the interior is redesigned.

Infiniti has used everything in its arsenal for this new SUV, which now features a sleeker exterior, an updated engine, a newer suite of advanced technologies, lots of new features and a Klipsch audio system.

Infiniti QX80 2025, profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 - 8.0/10

Imposing is the word that comes to mind when you see this SUV. For some years now, it seems like the value of an SUV is judged by the immensity of its grille. No doubt the designers drew inspiration for the front end from a semi-trailer of the future. Admittedly, it's a much-needed facelift.

The overall styling is more elegant, especially with the Autograph version and its two-tone approach with black roof and 22-inch wheels. The styling exudes luxury and deliberately tries to impress the crowd. It's quite successful.

2025 Infiniti QX80 pricing in Canada

That opulence extends to the pricing, with base MSRP set at $105,000. Our Autograph model goes for $125,000. Add to that the $2,500 luxury tax, shipping and preparation, plus sales tax, and you're looking at $149,500. The entry-level Luxury model is $104,995, the Sensory version $113,995.

Infiniti QX80 2025, steering wheel | Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti QX80 2025, interior | Photo: Infiniti

Interior of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 - 9.0/10

Inside, it's a festival of classic luxury. Infiniti took care to tick all the boxes, drawing inspiration from the interior of a private jet. The space is transformed into a veritable high-end lounge, with semi-aniline leather materials and real wood trim adorned with metallic ribbons. The intention is deliberately to transport passengers into a world other than that of an SUV.

Passengers in the first two rows benefit from massage functions and heated seats. Passengers in the third row are now pampered with heated seats and ample knee room, a rare luxury for that row.

Technology in the 2025 Infiniti QX80 - 9.0/10

Infiniti had its work cut out for it in this area, given that brands like Cadillac and Mercedes have transformed their model interiors into home theaters brimming with screens that cover the entire dashboard. Infiniti takes a slightly more modest approach.

The integrated Google system, with its 14.3-inch screens, is the centre of attraction, accompanied by a 24-speaker Klipsch audio system (in the Autograph model) that offers a contemplative sound experience. The driver can even receive calls without the other passengers hearing them, as in a phone meeting, thanks to the presence of a loudspeaker in the seat's headrest.

Infiniti has also taken the traditional camera system a step further, adding a 3D peripheral surveillance system with motion detection and 180-degree angles, and an under-vehicle camera that lets you see everything. This should help you park in a tight space or monitor the distance between your tire and the curb.

Infiniti QX80 2025, front end | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Infiniti QX80 powertrain - 8.0/10

Infiniti has adopted the same philosophy as the rest of the family, replacing the old, thirsty V8 with a more modern turbocharged V6 that offers a 13-percent improvement in fuel economy (according to Infiniti figures). The engine's power increases from 400 to 450 hp, and torque leaps from 413 to 516 lb-ft.

All-wheel drive is still available, and the automatic transmission is upgraded from 7 to 9 gears. Different driving modes are available, from Eco to Sport and Normal.

Infiniti QX80 2025, wheel | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Infiniti QX80 - 8.0/10

Although the Infiniti QX80's driving dynamics are much improved, it's impossible to ignore the vehicle's size on the road. At over 17 feet and 2.6 tons, it will intimidate those who have never driven a large SUV.

As soon as you take a curve, it constantly reminds you of its size. Even so, handling has improved compared to the previous-generation model. The V6 is quicker than the old V8, with quick, easy acceleration.

The cabin is very quiet overall, with very little wind or road noise while driving. The QX80's brakes are remarkable, especially when it comes to stopping quickly on the freeway or in city driving.

For those who like driving aids, Infiniti offers a comprehensive list, and we were happy to note that all the features feel less intrusive than before. There's also a new version of the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system. Called 2.1, this new version enables hands-free driving on the highway in some cases, using advanced sensors and high-definition map data. It can now, like other systems from General Motors, BMW or Mercedes-Benz, make autonomous lane changes.

If you need to tow, the QX80 can carry up to 8500 lb and comes with electronic air suspension options, which can lower the vehicle by 2.8 inches or raise it by 2.1 inches for off-road driving.

Fuel consumption of the 2025 Infiniti QX80 - 7.0/10

In terms of fuel consumption, Infiniti has promised a 13-percent improvement over the previous model. In theory, this means an average of 13.8L/100 km. In practice, the figures are as variable as the journeys themselves. Ours, on the Sea to Sky route between Vancouver and Whistler, ended with an average of 14.8L/100 km, with the speed limit set at 90 km/h and closely monitored by the police. We'll have to see what real-world driving at between 110 and 115 km/h will result in.

Infiniti QX80 2025, profile | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

Infiniti is in desperate need of a home run. There's no denying that the QX80 is a better product, but it remains a niche product, not least because of its price point.

Its opulence will above all have to convince American consumers, a much bigger potential market than Canada. Response in the U.S. will dictate whether the model is a success or not. One thing is certain: Infiniti has spared no effort.

2025 Infiniti QX80 competitors

- BMW X7

- Cadillac Escalade

- Jeep Grand Wagoneer

- Lincoln Navigator

- Mercedes Benz GLS