Austin, TX – For 2025, we bid adieu to the Kia Forte compact sedan. But unlike at so many manufacturers these days, Kia is not saying goodbye to the compact segment. Even with the proliferation of small hybrid crossovers, the brand still sees value in the compact car category. But the packaging of its entry in it is all shiny and new: the car gets a new name, some aggressive new styling and a host of compelling interior features.

2025 Kia K4 – What’s new?

Well, technically we’ve never seen a K4 before so you could say that pretty much everything is new, but that’s not quite the case.

There’s no question that the K4 doesn’t look like any Kia car before it, and there’s more space inside than before, as well as some tech also never before seen in a Kia car.

The asterisk on any kind of “all-new” designation comes in the powertrain department. The transmission and the two engines on offer are the same as what we saw in the 2024 Forte. That’s the case across the five trims – LX, EX, EX+, GT-Line and GT-Line Limited.

2025 Kia K4, front | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2025 Kia K4 – 8.0/10

The K4 is the first non-SUV from Kia to get the new vertical headlamps (as well as a connecting light bar) and they’ve made the transition to the K4’s smaller front fascia rather well. They can be had in either three- or six-bulb form – the bottom three trims get the former, the two top GT-Line trims the latter – and they are they combine to offer the most modern-looking front end seen on anything in the segment.

Also separating the two K4 trim families is a redesigned front splitter and the wheels. Alloy wheels are standard, ranging in size from 16 to 18 inches, with the largest available only on the two GT-Line trims. It would have been nice to have the bigger rubber available a little further down the line - the 16s and 17s don’t quite fill the arches.

2025 Kia K4, in profile | Photo: D.Heyman

The side profile gets a unique c-pillar that intersects with the beltline, which looks a little Polestar 2-esque and comes courtesy of a new design language called “Opposites United”. It’s a unique take to be sure, though it takes some getting used to.

2025 Kia K4, rear |

At the rear, the taillights also get a connecting light bar similar to what’s on larger Kias such as the Telluride and EV9 SUVs. Here too, the look takes some time to adjust to, but again, it starts to make sense the more you look at it.

Basically, this model with its new nomenclature needed to make a styling statement, and it definitely does that.

2025 Kia K4, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

That statement is less brash inside. There are unique features like standard dual 12.3-inch displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment, and an oval-shaped steering wheel that both helps with the view out and the view of the gauges as well as allowing you to turn the wheel without bumping one’s thighs.

Past that, however, the dash is made up mostly of right angles and there are three interior colourways, one finished in a charcoal-esque cloth, the other in grey synthetic leather. The third option gets some white piping over black synthetic leather, but that’s restricted to the GT-Line.

The materials used are of a high grade and the fit and finish is solid. But where once Kia’s habit of designing no-nonsense tuxedo-like interiors to offset the zanier offerings from Honda and Korean cousin Hyundai was refreshing, today, there could be just a little more flare. Perhaps more brightwork on the trim bits would do, or some more contrast-colour stitching.

2025 Kia K4, rear seats | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior space is a strong point though. The K4 has the most rear seat legroom in the segment, while headroom is good up front and in back and the driver’s seating position is a good one. At 413 litres the trunk is also generous.

We did note that the low-mount front seats might have the longer-legged among us – supermodels, basketball players, my drive partner during this trip – sitting with their knees quite a bit higher than their hips.

2025 Kia K4, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2025 Kia K4 – 8.5/10

Lots to like here. In addition to the standard dual digital displays, there’s standard wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and charging and four USB-C ports (two front, two back). On GT-Line models we find a third 5-inch display nestled between the two main ones for the digital climate controls. If you prefer traditional climate control buttons, don’t fret; each trim gets those as well.

Standard safety features include forward collision assist, lane keep assist and stop and go adaptive cruise control, with additional features such as automatic evasive steering assist, 360-degree parking camera and rear-traffic avoidance assist coming as standard on the GT-Line and GT-Line Limited trims.

A 6-speaker audio system comes standard, while the GT-Line Limited gets an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon unit; too bad this option isn’t offered a little further down the trim range.

It’s a very good selection of features, though the lack of automatic digital climate control on everything but the top two trims is disappointing. Again, that’s a feature we could have seen slightly further down the line, perhaps at the EX+ level. That trim does get a sunroof, but we’d probably prefer digital climate control, especially for cold Canadian winter settings.

By the way, standard inclusion of heated seats and two-level heated steering wheel is a definite plus.

2025 Kia K4, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrains of the 2025 Kia K4 – 7.0/10

The two engine choices for the K4 are carried over from the Forte. The base unit is a 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, found in the bottom three trims. The two GT-Line models get a 1.6L turbo 4 good or 190 hp and 195 lb-ft. The first get an intelligently variable automatic (IVT – know by most as a CVT) with a manual mode, the second an 8-speed auto with paddle shifters.

Eagle-eyed readers will see that’s actually less horsepower than what the 2024 turbo Forte made; that may get some folks’ nose out of joint but as we’ll soon see, that’s not really what the K4’s supposed to be about.

2025 Kia K4, wheel | Photo: D.Heyman

Models equipped with the turbo engine won’t be available until later this year, which meant that during our test drive in the Lone Star state we were only able to sample EX models with the 2.0. Which makes some sense in that it will likely be the hot seller of the group.

Power-wise, that engine pairs with the IVT to provide sufficient push, although you will feel and hear the engine when under strain, say, when entering the highway. Call it IVT, call it CVT or call it Mary if you want, this transmission type isn’t the best-suited for quick acceleration; it’s more about keeping things smooth and efficient.

2025 Kia K4, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2025 Kia K4 – 8.0/10

Even though the GT-Line has similar specs to more performance-focused rivals like the Honda Civic Si, that’s not really what the K4 is about. This is a compact sedan designed to appeal to many people, people who may previously have only considered a crossover.

So the K4 needs to have a good ride, and it needs to be quiet if it’s going to compete and by golly, they’ve done a good job here. The ride is something you’d expect from a much larger, probably more expensive car the way it's insulated form road noise and how the body is kept neutral over bumps and through bends.

The car is a joy to drive, especially around town where obstacles like broken concrete, steep parking ramps and railway crossings are daily occurrences. The K4 soaks all of this up with gumption thanks to well-tuned MacPherson struts up front, and a torsion bean set-up at the rear.

We saw 7.6L/100 km in the combined cycle over the length of our test drive. That’s just above Kia’s estimates, but it was a small sample.

2025 Kia K4, headlight | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Kia K4 pricing in Canada

- 2025 K4 LX -- $23,995

- 2025 K4 EX -- $26,495

- 2025 K4 EX+ -- $27,995

- 2025 K4 GT-Line Turbo -- $31,495

- 2025 K4 GT-Line Turbo Limited -- $34,495

Some of your questions about the 2025 Kia K4

Are there any other body styles for the K4?

As of right now, the four-door sedan is the only offering. That said, at the 2024 New York Auto Show where the K4 debuted, Kia also had a 5-door hatch version on display. That’s not currently available in any market but if the Forte’s history is anything to go by, we will see a 5-door K4 here some day soon.

Might we see a hybrid version of the K4 someday?

Kia hasn’t said anything about adding a hybrid to the line-up, but the K4’s Hyundai Elantra cousin does have a hybrid version. And with the arrival of the new Civic Hybrid, you have to think a hybrid K4 isn’t that far down the road.

2025 Kia K4, rear light | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

Yes, there’s a power deficit at the turbo level and some feature tweaking wouldn’t hurt. But overall, this is a very good, very competent car. If passenger comfort is priority 1 on your list for a car, then the K4 is a very compelling option. You may get a little more dynamic flare from the likes of the Civic Si or AWD Mazda3, and if that’s what you’re looking for, there are options.

So it’s not the dynamics or the powertrain or the dark-ish interior that gives cause for pause here. That all comes down to price. What we’re seeing is essentially a $3,000 jump for a base K4 over a base 2024 Forte. There are feature differences to be sure between the two, but at this price level, three grand is not an easy pill for many buyers to swallow.

That aside, this is a spacious, good-looking and properly sorted compact sedan.

2025 Kia K4, driver's seat | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Kia K4, trunk | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Kia K4, driver data display | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Kia K4, gear shifter | Photo: D.Heyman

2025 Kia K4, rear door handle | Photo: D.Heyman