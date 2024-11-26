• Auto123 gets in a first test drive of the 2025 Volvo XC90.

Copenhagen, Denmark – It was to Denmark we went for a first drive of a Swedish SUV that is defying expectations by soldiering on. Many assumed the Volvo XC90 was condemned to disappear with the arrival of its electric cousin, the EX90. But no - Volvo has confirmed that it will keep the XC90 on the road as long as people want it.

So it’s without fanfare that the XC90 discreetly returns for 2025.

A flagship model of the brand

Launched in 2002 (as a 2003 model), the XC90 was the brand's first SUV. In 2015, the second generation of the model played a key role in Volvo's renaissance, thanks to its sleek design and the introduction of the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) platform, which today serves as the basis for several models.

The XC90 also paved the way for electrification with plug-in hybrid powertrains and, more recently, electric variants.

2025 Volvo XC90, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Volvo is not one to upend apple carts, or herring carts for that matter. The automaker is more likely to move a vase, straighten a cushion and serve you a perfectly measured cup of coffee. The XC90 thus retains the same chassis and engines. That said, there are still some new features on the program:

- A more smoothly integrated Google system

- Electric range increased to 70 km in good conditions

- A palette of Nordic colours, such as Boreal Grey, inspired by a typical cloudy Swedish day

2025 Volvo XC90, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Volvo XC90 – 9.0/10

Imagine a Viking warrior in a Hugo Boss suit, and you have the design of the XC90. The "Thor's Hammers" headlights illuminate the road with as much presence as a royal chandelier, while the redesigned grille whispers softly: "Yes, I'm modern, but without overdoing it." Add 20- or 22-inch wheels (T8) that shout (quietly) “look at me, but don’t make a big deal about it”, and you have an SUV that commands attention with its elegance.

Volvo also took the opportunity to redesign the grille, now more modern but still not overly imposing. There is this quiet elegance that characterizes Volvo products and is part of the brand's DNA. Let's just say the XC90 is up to date.

2025 Volvo XC90, interior | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, second row of seats | Photo: Volvo

Interior of the 2025 Volvo XC90 – 9.0/10

Getting into the 2025 Volvo XC90 is like entering a library. The silence is enveloping, the materials - natural wood, Nappa leather, etc. - exude discreet refinement, and everything seems arranged to soothe the mind and senses. It's an experience where luxury doesn't impose itself, but is felt.

The seats, heated, ventilated and massaging in multiple ways, envelop like a good wool sweater. But beware: the third row is a bit like the children's table at Christmas dinner. Off limits to taller folks.

2025 Volvo XC90, third row of seats | Photo: Volvo

Subtle ambient lighting enhances the charm of the interior during night trips, adding to the premium experience.

Present on our test model, the Bowers & Wilkins high-end audio system transforms the cabin into a concert hall, with exceptional sound quality.

A large panoramic sunroof adds light and a beautiful atmosphere to the cabin.

Finally, the XC90 features well-designed storage spaces, including cup holders, phone compartment and under-seat spaces for personal belongings. With a simple press or a foot movement under the rear bumper, the tailgate opens automatically.

2025 Volvo XC90, multimedia screen | Photo: Volvo

Technology in the 2025 Volvo XC90 – 9.0/10

The vehicle is stuffed with advanced systems such as Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving assistance, blind spot monitoring and even more responsive emergency braking.

Volvo has also improved the integrated Google system by offering the possibility of dividing the screen into three distinct parts so you don't have to constantly search the menus to find what you're looking for. This is an improvement over the older generation. The whole thing still lacks a certain fluidity, but it's a step in the right direction.

There’s also a semi-autonomous system that can maintain trajectory, distance and speed on highways, and works at up to 130 km/h. In the event of a road departure, the XC90 can detect the danger and adjust passenger seat belts to minimize potential injuries. In addition to front and side airbags, the XC90 incorporates a knee protection system for the driver.

2025 Volvo XC90, front | Photo: Volvo

Powertrains of the 2025 Volvo XC90 – 8.0/10

Under the hood, no change for 2025. The B6 version comes with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The T8 Recharge is the electrified cousin, with the same base engine.

In that T8, however, a supercharger and an electric motor are added to the turbo, bringing power to 455 hp and a desire to run in electric mode. Its battery lasts up to 70 km, but only if you don't give in to the call of the accelerator pedal and only in the summer when it's nice and warm.

We were still able to get 63 km on our trek through a corner of Denmark on a grey day with temps hovering around 8 degrees Celsius.

2025 Volvo XC90, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Volvo XC90 – 8.0/10

The air suspension adds to the serenity that reigns in the cabin. On the other hand, on rougher roads, the 22-inch tires on our T8 model showed the limits of all those efforts at maximizing comfort.

The controls respond with measured precision. In electric mode, the Recharge version is a breath of fresh air: silent and almost poetic, it glides with a fluidity that transforms even traffic jams into a moment of serenity. Switch to the hybrid engine, and the murmur of a well-tuned engine is added to the score, offering just enough power for controlled overtaking.

The only downside comes during sharp acceleration, which betrays the origins of the small 4-cylinder, which emits some unsightly gurgling.

Finally, the driving aids, omnipresent but discreet, are like an invisible hand that watches over without interfering. Whether it's to maintain lane or adjust your speed, they ensure stress-free driving, as if a team of guardians were watching over you at all times.

Volvo offers up a vehicle that does not seek to be sporty, but which excels in the art of making each journey as relaxing as an afternoon in a Nordic spa.

2025 Volvo XC90, T8 badging | Photo: B.Charette

Fuel Consumption

The B6 drinks about 9.2L/100 km, an honorable figure. The T8 Recharge, on the other hand, displays a sparrow-like appetite at 2.5L/100 km if you always drive in electric mode. Otherwise, it may behave like a bear in winter with consumption exceeding 10.5L/100 km.

Our test day behind the wheel of the T8 ended around 9.0L/100 km. For a 455-hp beast, this is quite acceptable.

2025 Volvo XC90 pricing in Canada

As for prices, nothing to report yet. The models arrive in dealerships next January, and we should get an announcement before then. To give you an idea, the 2024 B6 models start around $76,000 and the T8 between $87 and $98,000 depending on the options chosen. We expect prices will be quite similar, undoubtedly exceeding $100,000 for a well-equipped T8.

2025 Volvo XC90, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The 2025 Volvo XC90 is like a good Nordic novel: elegant, thoughtful, never exuberant. It remains true to its values: minimalist luxury, uncompromising safety and respect for the environment. Not perfect, but endearing.

2025 Volvo XC90, cargo area | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Volvo XC90, cargo area, with seats down | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Volvo XC90 | Photo: B.Charette