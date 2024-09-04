The 2025 Volvo XC90 receives a number of mild-to-medium changes for the new year, including styling and tech updates. It’s not a new generation for the big SUV, the current edition of which dates to 2016, but the changes will at least keep the model from falling into neglect.

Which is a good thing, because Volvo has just confirmed it’s making the no-brainer decision to maintain its hybrid models in the lineup for longer than planned. For the XC90, it means a second life and a coexistence with the new all-electric EX90 SUV within the lineup for at least a few years more.

2025 Volvo XC90 – What’s new?

Design updates have been given both the exterior and interior of the model, though there’s no one major element that’s new, outside maybe the spiffy new front grille design. Otherwise, the vehicle’s suspension has been improved for a silkier, more stable ride. There are no changes under the hood.

2025 Volvo XC90, front grille | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90 design

The XC90’s headlights have gotten slimmer but are still Thor’s Hammer in conception. The front grille has been redesigned, mots strikingly with the bars going in two different diagonal directions. Volvo also tweaked the designs of the hood and bumpers to achieve a more streamlined look. The wheel designs are new as well, with the SUV available with either 20- or 22-inch wheels. One new colour option, Mulberry Red, joins the offering.

2025 Volvo XC90, interior | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, seating | Photo: Volvo

On the inside

First of all, Volvo worked to make the ride quieter with new soundproofing materials here and there. Designers also reworked the dashboard, now more horizontal in inclination, as well as the driver’s cockpit. Between the front seats, there’s improved storage space as well as an extra cup holder, and the charging pad for phones has been moved forward.

Up above, we find redesigned climate-control-system vents, now vertically oriented. The multimedia screen (of better resolution, Volvo promises) keeps its vertical orientation but grows in size, to 11.2 inches (up from 9). The infotainment system itself is based on that found in the new EX90 and EX30. Users will enjoy more over-the-air updates and functionalities and greater connectivity.

The front dash welcomes recycled materials for some of the accents, and Volvo has upped its game in terms of the ambient lighting.

2025 Volvo XC90, on the road | Photo: Volvo

Powertrains of the 2025 Volvo EX90

Here it’s the status quo for 2025, the regular XC90 (gas engine, hybrid support) still able to produce up to 295 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The 2025 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid variant pumps out up to 455 hp and 534 lb- ft, and delivers an all-electric range of 53 km.

The only change involves the suspense, with each of the shocks now adaptive to the road conditions to improve stability as well as ride comfort. As an option, buyers can choose an air suspension. In addition to improving ride smoothness even more, it allows for raising the XC90 by up to 40 mm for greater clearance, or else down by 20 mm for improved road hugging.

Production of the 2025 Volvo XC90 hasn’t started yet, but the automaker is taking orders on it. The first units are set to arrive at dealers in Canada starting in early 2025. Pricing will be announced as launch date approaches.

2025 Volvo XC90, front | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, rear | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, multimedia screen | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, central console | Photo: Volvo

2025 Volvo XC90, wheel | Photo: Volvo