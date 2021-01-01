The Toyota Highlander made its debut last year, but already the Japanese automaker is making small additions to keep the product offering fresh and current. So, for 2022, a new edition named Bronze makes the roster.

This edition will be exclusively available with the hybrid powertrain, which offers all-wheel drive as standard. Without getting specific, Toyota said the pricing of this new variant will be between the XLE ($47,990) and Limited ($53,690) versions.

And what does this version offer, besides the obvious bronze inspiration? Toyota says this edition will be available with either Cement (exclusive to it) or Pearly Ice Shiver colours, both new to the product offering in 2022. Of course, there will be bronze accents on the exterior and inside, including 18-inch wheels, interior stitching and illuminated door sills in that hue, among others. Unique interior mats embroidered with a special logo will also be included.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, three-quarters rear

As for the equipment this variant will come with, it takes as its point of departure the XLE trim. The Bronze features a hands-free tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, digital rearview mirror, 1,500-watt power outlet, welcome lighting with the Highlander logo, on-board mood lighting, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat and LED daytime running lights.



The presentation of the Bronze also gives us a glimpse of some of the new features that will be found in the 2022 Highlander across the range. Namely, the model gets power-adjustable height and recline settings for the passenger seat, which will also be standard on the XLE versions of the 2022 model.

As for the all-wheel-drive system of the hybrid Highlander, remember that it uses a separate electric motor mounted at the rear to power the wheels when needed. Like the hybrid powertrain itself, the AWD system is designed to work in a way that makes the driver forget it’s even there.

The 2022 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid editions go on sale this fall.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, interior