Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Bronze Edition for the 2022 Toyota Highlander

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Toyota Highlander made its debut last year, but already the Japanese automaker is making small additions to keep the product offering fresh and current. So, for 2022, a new edition named Bronze makes the roster.

This edition will be exclusively available with the hybrid powertrain, which offers all-wheel drive as standard. Without getting specific, Toyota said the pricing of this new variant will be between the XLE ($47,990) and Limited ($53,690) versions.

And what does this version offer, besides the obvious bronze inspiration? Toyota says this edition will be available with either Cement (exclusive to it) or Pearly Ice Shiver colours, both new to the product offering in 2022. Of course, there will be bronze accents on the exterior and inside, including 18-inch wheels, interior stitching and illuminated door sills in that hue, among others. Unique interior mats embroidered with a special logo will also be included.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, three-quarters rear

As for the equipment this variant will come with, it takes as its point of departure the XLE trim. The Bronze features a hands-free tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, digital rearview mirror, 1,500-watt power outlet, welcome lighting with the Highlander logo, on-board mood lighting, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat and LED daytime running lights.
    
The presentation of the Bronze also gives us a glimpse of some of the new features that will be found in the 2022 Highlander across the range. Namely, the model gets power-adjustable height and recline settings for the passenger seat, which will also be standard on the XLE versions of the 2022 model.

As for the all-wheel-drive system of the hybrid Highlander, remember that it uses a separate electric motor mounted at the rear to power the wheels when needed. Like the hybrid powertrain itself, the AWD system is designed to work in a way that makes the driver forget it’s even there.

The 2022 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid editions go on sale this fall.

2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, interior
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, interior
2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, first-row seats
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition, first-row seats
Photos:Toyota
2022 Toyota Highlander Bronze Edition pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review: When 4 Doesn't Add up to 6

2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review: When 4 Doesn't Add ...

Auto123 takes a look at the hybrid version of the Toyota Highlander and comes away with mixed feelings. The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has many qualities,...

Fuel Economy: Do Toyota’s Hybrid Models Perform as Advertised?

Fuel Economy: Do Toyota’s Hybrid Models Perform as Advert...

We took a closer look at the official fuel consumption figures of Toyota’s new batch of hybrids to see if they deliver on their promises during real-world dr...

Toyota To Launch Two New U.S-Built 8-Passenger Hybrid SUVs, Including a Lexus

Toyota To Launch Two New U.S-Built 8-Passenger Hybrid SUV...

Will the new 8-passenger electrified SUVs that Toyota has confirmed it will build in Indiana – one under its own name and one Lexus-branded - share the unibo...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Issue Forces Recall of 31 Lamborghini,...
Article
Ford Confirms Electric Explorer, An Electric ...
Article
2022 Nissan Z prototype
The 2022 Nissan Z Could Debut in November
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 