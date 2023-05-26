2024 Aston Martin DB12: Debut of the Super Tourer

The all-new 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Photo: Aston Martin

• The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 makes its debut as the successor to the DB11.

• The DB12 is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine developing 671 hp.

• In the USA, starting price is set at $245,000; Canadian pricing has yet to be announced.

The new Aston Martin DB12 was revealed yesterday, marking a new era for the British sports car brand. With its avant-garde design, extravagant performance and understated luxury, this first "super tourer” car sets new standards in the ultra-sporty range.

Engine of the Aston Martin DB12

The DB12 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine that delivers 680 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, a 34-percent increase over the outgoing DB11. This impressive cavalry enables the DB12 to reach a top speed of 325 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Green 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Photo: Aston Martin

Design of the Aston Martin DB12

Aesthetically, the DB12 is only slightly different from the DB11 from which it derives. There are a few changes, including a new front bumper and a larger grille. The model also sports a new hood and revised Aston Martin badge, created to celebrate the brand's 110th anniversary this year.

Interior of 2024 Aston Martin DB12 Photo: Aston Martin

Interior of the Aston Martin DB12

The DB12's interior is as luxurious as its performance. The driver-centric cockpit incorporates the latest technologies and uses high-end materials to provide a highly sophisticated driving environment.

Aston Martin's state-of-the-art infotainment system is the centerpiece of the interior, offering advanced connectivity and functionality. Featuring a 10.3-inch touchscreen, it offers what Aston Martin promises is an intuitive interface and highly connected driving experience. It now integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. The in-car navigation function features immersive 3D mapping and online connectivity for an advanced navigation experience.

As the brand's first "super tourer", the new Aston Martin DB12 heralds a new era for the British carmaker. With its power on hand, level of luxury and bold styling, the DB12 redefines the standards of performance and dynamism in sports cars. For Aston Martin, it also embodies its commitment to innovation, cutting-edge technology and an exceptional driving experience.