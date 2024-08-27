The 2025 Acura RDX will go on sale in Canada on September 4, right after Labour Day, bringing with it a few design, interior and tech tweaks and a starting price of $53,800. Once again, the RDX SUV comes in three flavours: RDX, RDX A-Spec and RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec.

Deliveries of the 2025 RDX are set to start in October.

2025 Acura RDX – What’s new?

The styling of the RDX SUV has been tweaked, starting with a frameless diamond pentagon-style front grill design. The base model gets glossy black exterior trim. The offering includes two new exterior colours, Solar Silver Metallic and Urban Grey Pearl.

Wheels, wheels, wheels

All models get new, sportier wheel designs. The wheels themselves, 19 inches and in Berlina Black, are also new.

The two A-Spec trims get new 20-inch wheels to go with a “more aggressive blacked-out exterior” look. The A-Spec model gets a unique Shark Grey finish for its new 10-spoke wheel design. The Berlina Black machine-finished 20-inch wheel on the Platinum Elite are exclusive to that trim.

2025 Acura RDX, central console | Photo: Acura

Interior

Inside, we find a redesigned central console offering more storage capacity, bigger cupholders and a better positioned wireless phone charger (still an option, by the way). The standard 10.2-inch multimedia screen is the same, but it now has a widescreen mode.

The range-topping Platinum Elite A-Spec model now has full-on leather seating as standard, plus more ambient lighting on the console and on the speakers on the doors.

2025 Acura RDX, front | Photo: Acura

Powertrain of the 2025 Acura RDX

There are no changes here, the model once again powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering up to 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed auto transmission.

Fuel consumption

Here are Acura’s estimated consumption figures for the 2025 RDX base model:

- 11.0L/100 km city

- 8.6L/100 km highway

- 9.9L/100 km combined

And for the two A-Spec models:

- 11.3L/100 km city

- 9.1L/100 km highway

- 10.3L/100 km combined

Pricing of the 2025 Acura RDX in Canada

- 2025 Acura RDX - $53,800 CAD (MSRP)

- 2025 Acura RDX A-Spec - $57,630 CAD (MSRP)

- 2025 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec - $62,630 CAD (MSRP)