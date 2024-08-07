Updates for the 2025 Acura RDX

Acura has announced a series of updates for its RDX for 2025. The SUV enters its seventh year in the same form and is undeniably aging. A new generation is expected, but obviously we'll have to wait a little longer.

2025 Acura RDX - What's new?

Acura has made a few changes to the front grille, now frameless though still featuring what Acura calls a “dynamic trellis”. The goal, to harmonize the RDX’s appearance with that of the brand's other models.

2025 Acura RDX, three-quarters front | Photo: Acura

All versions of the RDX feature a sportier wheel design, including new 19-inch black Berlina wheels as standard.

The A-Spec and A-Spec Platinum Elite variants get an all-black exterior treatment, new 20-inch wheels and new A-Spec logos. The new machine-finished 20-inch Berlina black wheels are exclusive to the A-Spec Platinum Elite variant.

The A-Spec version comes with new 10-spoke wheels in shark-grey.

The 2025 RDX is available in two colours: Solar Silver Metallic (new) and Urban Gray Pearl, that one a first for the RDX.

2025 Acura RDX, central console |

Interior

On board, Acura has redesigned the centre console, which now features larger cupholders and a more efficient pad for wireless phone charging. Unfortunately, the images confirm that the infamous touchpad giving access to the multimedia system is still there. To see it disappear, we’ll have to wait for the next-generation model.

What has been improved, is the 10.2-inch screen itself. Acura says it’s been updated to offer, among other things, a wider mode for displaying the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, which connect wirelessly.

Previously, the system was only displayed on one part of the screen, the other being reserved for other functions.

2025 Acura RDX, multimedia screen |

Finally, the A-Spec Platinum Elite now offers full leather upholstery, additional ambient lighting on the new centre console, and illuminated speaker diaphragms on the inside of the front and rear doors.

Powertrain of the 2025 Acura RDX

For the rest, the offering remains unchanged, including under the hood, where the model is once again powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, rated at 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 Acura RDX is expected in dealerships in the coming weeks.

2025 Acura RDX, front |

2025 Acura RDX, from above |

2025 Acura RDX, three-quarters rear |