Munich, Germany - At a recent presentation in Germany concerning Audi's upcoming products, engineers and PR managers shared with us the brand's plans for next year. The automaker's basic philosophy is taking a turn, with all models identified by even numbers (existing or future for all things electric) and those with odd numbers set to (for the time being) continue on with internal combustion engines.

From next year, thus, the brand’s A4 models will be electric, as will the A6 (which we'll tell you about on July 31).

One sedan replaces two

The changes also include some streamlining. From 2025, the A4 and A5 sedans will be replaced by a single model, to take the A5 name (there will be an S5 version as well). The European market will get an Avant wagon variant that won’t be coming to Canada, and a plug-in hybrid model that should arrive in two years' time, just like the future RS5 model.

Visually, the new approach recognizes the amalgam of the A4 and A5 models. Audi has opted for a hatchback instead of a rear trunk, as with the Sportback version of the current A5. The modified proportions offer a slightly longer wheelbase, larger wheels and a low, sporty body that embody greater dynamics.

2025 Audi A5, front and rear | Photo: Audi

More expressive grille

The overall shape of the vehicle is squarer. The grille is wider and proportionally flatter, with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure. Together with the slim, precisely designed headlamps, this shapes the face of the vehicle and gives it a striking, focused expression.

The Audi A5 family offers digital daytime running lights with LED technology at the front and second-generation digital OLED (organic light-emitting diode) lights at the rear. With around 60 segments per digital LED panel, you're entitled to fixed light patterns and different designs. American regulations prohibit dynamic lighting effects, which Europe will benefit from.

2025 Audi A5, interior | Photo: Audi

Interior comfort and technology

The curved Audi MMI (Multimedia Interface) panoramic display uses OLED technology. It comprises the Audi virtual cockpit with a visible 11.9-inch diagonal screen and the 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen. Audi completes the digital scene for front passengers with the optional 10.9-inch MMI screen, perfectly integrated into the dashboard design.

The new A5 features a configurable head-up display that has been further developed from that of the current model. For the first time, drivers can now control vehicle and multimedia system functions via the head-up display.

2025 Audi A5, three-quarters rear | Photo: Audi

Mild hybridization

The basic powertrain is based on a 48-volt on-board electrical system that supports the combustion engine, reducing CO2 emissions while enhancing performance. The power generator (PTG) enables partially electric driving, which contributes to a reduction in fuel consumption.

The entry-level engine is a 204-hp, 2.0L TFSI turbocharged 4-cylinder. It is equipped with a variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger and operates with a modified combustion process that is particularly fuel-efficient under partial load. All-wheel drive is still available.

It should be noted that the current version of the Audi A4 and A5 duo offers 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque in its base trim. Yes, there’s a significant drop in power with the new A5. This change is mandatory in order to comply with new emission standards, both in Europe and here in North America.

In the case of the S5, the engine is still the 3.0L V6, which sees its power slightly increased to 367 hp thanks to the addition of 24 hp from mild hybridization.

2025 Audi A5, three-quarters front | Photo: Audi

Braking and steering systems

Thanks to new improvements to the suspension and steering, Audi promises the new A5 will be able to offer the brand's typical driving characteristics, in other words precise, effortless and largely neutral handling. The optional suspension with adaptive dampers is designed to heighten the experience in terms of both comfort and sportiness.

The progressive steering is back once again with the new model, but Audi says it’s been made considerably more precise.

Market launch and pricing

The Audi A5 and Audi S5 will launch in Germany and other European countries in November this year. North America will have to wait until the second quarter of 2025, i.e. somewhere between late spring and early summer. Pricing should be announced as launch date approaches.

2025 Audi A5, in profile | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A5, trunk | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A5, second row | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A5, wheel | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A5, front grille | Photo: Audi