Buyers wanting a V8 engine with a Jeep Grand Cherokee had to turn this year to the three-row version of the model, the one with the L suffix in its name.

That option will now be off the table at the end of the 2024 model-year. Jeep is withdrawing this option from the offer as of the current, third quarter of this year. Which means buyers no longer have the option of choosing the V8.

So that's the end of the 5.7L V8 engine with this Jeep. Ironically for a mill that’s known to make a lot of noise when it's called upon, its departure is... silent.

As Motor Authority reports, three years ago, then-Jeep VP Jim Morrison declared that the V8's days with the Grand Cherokee were numbered, though he didn’t provide any details on the timetable for its retirement.

Jeep will replace the V8 mainly with the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder of the 4xe version - a block that, thanks to the electric aids it receives, is more powerful than the 5.7L engine. The latter's 357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque are bettered by the electrified powertrain’s 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, in profile | Photo: Jeep

The 5.7L V8 was only available with the most luxurious variants of the model. And, perhaps surprisingly for many, only 4 percent of buyers opted for this powertrain in the last year.

While the 4-cylinder engine offers more power and better fuel economy, it can't tow such heavy loads. The loss is not catastrophic, however. With the V8, capacity was 7,200 lb. That drops to 6,200 with the 3.6L V6, and 6,000 with the 4-cylinder (on the Grand Cherokee).

And of course, let's not forget the 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder Hurricane engine. In principle, this engine should find a place in the Grand Cherokee lineup when the model is slightly refreshed for 2026.