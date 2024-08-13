2025 Nissan Kicks pricing: $27,199 or more in Canada

The 2025 Nissan Kicks represents the debut of generation two of the small SUV. The overhauled model was presented at the New York Auto Show this past spring and is now ready to disembark at dealerships. A perfect occasion for the automaker to share pricing for the model range.

Canadian buyers face a starting price of $27,199 for the base S variant in FWD configuration. This version comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of drive assist systems, intelligent cruise control, LED headlights and taillights and a 12.3 multimedia screen. Also included is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

See: 2025 Nissan Kicks With All-Wheel Drive Makes Debut

Next up the ladder is the SV model, which adds wireless smartphone charging, smart key, heated steering wheel and remote starter.

Nissan Kicks 2025 - SR | Photo: Nissan Canada

The SR trim gets sharper styling and more standard equipment. We find 19-inch wheels, unique signature for the headlights, contrasting stitching in the interors, larger 12.3-inch data cluster display, ProPilot semi-autonomous drive feature and the monitor offerign an all-around view of the vehicle.

Options for this model include a panoramic sunroof and 10-speaker Bose audio system.

Here’s the full price list for the 2025 Nissan Kicks

- Kicks S FWD - $27,199

- Kicks S AWD - $29,199

- Kicks SV FWD - $28,749

- Kicks SV AWD - $30 749

- Kicks SR Premium AWD - $34,899

Note that pricing does not include $2,030 in transport and preparation fees.

