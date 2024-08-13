Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2025 Nissan Kicks pricing: $27,199 or more in Canada

Nissan Kicks 2025 - Front view | Photo: Nissan Canada
  • EPA Category: Subcompact SUV
    Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
    Daniel Rufiange
     For generation two, the little Kicks gets AWD for the first time.

    The 2025 Nissan Kicks represents the debut of generation two of the small SUV. The overhauled model was presented at the New York Auto Show this past spring and is now ready to disembark at dealerships. A perfect occasion for the automaker to share pricing for the model range.

    Canadian buyers face a starting price of $27,199 for the base S variant in FWD configuration. This version comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of drive assist systems, intelligent cruise control, LED headlights and taillights and a 12.3 multimedia screen. Also included is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

    See: 2025 Nissan Kicks With All-Wheel Drive Makes Debut

    Next up the ladder is the SV model, which adds wireless smartphone charging, smart key, heated steering wheel and remote starter.

    Nissan Kicks 2025 - SR
    Nissan Kicks 2025 - SR | Photo: Nissan Canada

    The SR trim gets sharper styling and more standard equipment. We find 19-inch wheels, unique signature for the headlights, contrasting stitching in the interors, larger 12.3-inch data cluster display, ProPilot semi-autonomous drive feature and the monitor offerign an all-around view of the vehicle.

    Options for this model include a panoramic sunroof and 10-speaker Bose audio system. 

    Here’s the full price list for the 2025 Nissan Kicks

    - Kicks S FWD - $27,199
    - Kicks S AWD - $29,199
    - Kicks SV FWD - $28,749
    - Kicks SV AWD - $30 749
    - Kicks SR Premium AWD - $34,899

    Note that pricing does not include $2,030 in transport and preparation fees.
     

    Daniel Rufiange
    Daniel Rufiange
    Automotive expert
    • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
    • More than 75 test drives in the past year
    • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

    Successful Operation

    Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

     