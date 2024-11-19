The 2025 Nissan Armada gets a facelift with a new twin-turbo V6 engine and a PRO-4X version built for adventure. In Canada, the big SUV starts at $84,998.

2025 Nissan Armada - What's new?

Launched in 2003, the Armada marks its 22nd year with significant updates, notably touching on performance, comfort and off-road capability.

First of all, the 2025 Armada abandons the V8 engine in favour of a new 3.5L twin-turbo V6 developing 425 hp, an increase in power from the 400 horses of the previous engine. Coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission, this engine promises improved acceleration and fuel efficiency.

2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X | Photo: Nissan Canada

Second big thing: The 2025 Armada is the first to get the PRO-4X treatment. Designed for adventure-seekers, the PRO-4X version is ready for off-roading thanks to a 2.1-inch higher ground clearance, off-road tires, an improved approach angle, skid plates and an electronic locking differential.

Towing capacity is set at 8,500 lb.

Interior of the 2025 Nissan Armada

In addition to improved performance, the 2025 Armada offers a more spacious and luxurious interior. The Armada SL is equipped with two 12.3-inch screens (one for the dashboard and one touchscreen for infotainment), while the PRO-4X, Platinum and Platinum Reserve versions benefit from 14.3-inch screens for an even more immersive user experience.

Passengers can enjoy a 12-speaker Klipsch Premium audio system, and Google integration enables access to applications such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Play Store directly from the dashboard.

The Platinum Reserve version includes front seats with massage function, adaptive electronic air suspension and 22-inch wheels, all designed to enrich the driving experience with enhanced comfort and improved handling.

Interior space has been increased, offering more legroom for passengers in all three rows. What's more, cargo space is more generous.



2025 Nissan Armada - Interior | Photo: Nissan Canada

Technology in the 2025 Nissan Armada

The 2025 Armada is equipped with a range of advanced driver assistance technologies, no surprise there. The top-of-the-range version includes ProPILOT Assist 2.1 as standard, enabling semi-autonomous driving on freeways, linked navigation that adjusts speed according to the route, and automatic lane changing. Other versions include ProPilot 1.1.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is included as standard, with functions such as automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Advanced camera technologies, such as Invisible Hood View, enhance peripheral visibility.

2025 Nissan Armada versions

The 2025 Nissan Armada is offered in five versions: SL, Platinum, PRO-4X, Platinum Reserve and Platinum Reserve with captain's chairs.

2025 Nissan Armada pricing in Canada

- Armada SL 2025 - $84,998

- Armada Platinum 2025 - $93,998

- Armada PRO-4X 2025 - $94,998

- Armada Platinum Reserve 2025 - $104,998

- Armada Platinum Reserve 2025 with captain's chairs - $105,998

The vehicle will be available for sale towards the end of 2024.

