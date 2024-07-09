For 2025, Nissan will offer a new version of its Rogue SUV, the Rock Creek. The name is familiar, having first appeared with the previous-generation Nissan Pathfinder.

Vehicles with a more adventurous style are in vogue, and that's exactly what this new variant adds to the range.

The model will compete with the likes of the Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road and the Mazda CX-50 Meridian.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, three-quarters rear | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, front |

Design of the 2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek

The elements setting this Rock Creek version apart in the range are mainly aesthetics. It starts with a bolder, gloss-black grille, composed of three rectangular silver pieces located above the Nissan logo, which is in red here. Red accents are also visible on the front bumper, roof rails and 17-inch black wheels. Unsurprisingly, those wheels are fitted with Falken Wild Peak off-road tires (235/65R17).

The model also features gloss black exterior mirrors. Four colours are available: Everest White, Super Black, Boulder Gray and Baja Storm.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, interior | Photo: Nissan

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, rear seats | Photo: Nissan

On board

Inside, this Rock Creek version gets seats upholstered in water-repellent imitation leather with red (lava-coloured) stitching and a Rock Creek logo. The dashboard features piano black accents. Heated seats are standard, as is a 12-volt socket in the luggage compartment.

On a more functional level, the vehicle's on-board camera system features a new off-road view function that operates at speeds of up to 20 km/h. The aim here is to help drivers avoid obstacles that could damage the body or parts underneath the vehicle, such as rocks, when driving off-road.

This Rock Creek version also comes with a hill descent control system. Other equipment is optional, but we'll have to wait and see what happens with the Canadian variants. Often, some of the optional features in the U.S. are standard on our versions (e.g.: a heated steering wheel).

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, engine | Photo: Nissan

Mechanically, there's nothing new, the 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo engine sitting under the hood, supported by a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The Rogue's additions for 2025 include the latest version (2.1) of the ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system. That's optional on certain models, while version 2.0 of the system remains standard elsewhere.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue is expected later this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to its arrival at dealerships.

It's always a crapshoot to speculate on pricing, but we can expect this model to be closer to the top of the Rogue range ladder than the bottom, which should put its MSRP over the $40,000 mark.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, rear |

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, roof rails |

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, badging |

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, front grille |

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, wheel |