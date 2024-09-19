Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Toyota Crown Gets Updated Tech, Small Price Increase

2024/25 Toyota Crown | Photo: Toyota
  • EPA Category: Midsize Car
    Benoit Charette
     The improved 2025 Crown hybrid sedan will cost Canadians just a little more this year.

    The 2025 Toyota Crown hybrid model gets updated tech this year, with new driver assistance features and technological innovations. It's worth mentioning that these improvements come with a slight price increase.

    Toyota Crown 2025 - What's new?

    For the 2025 model-year, the Toyota Crown Limited base model gets additional equipment designed to enhance safety and comfort. These include forward cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist and a driver-monitoring camera. A digital key also makes its appearance, accompanied by a panoramic view monitor. Traffic jam assistance joins adaptive cruise control, enabling hands-free driving at low speeds in stop-and-go situations.

    In addition, a new Equestrian Brown interior joins the colour options, along with Macadamia and Black.

    The range-topping 2025 Crown Platinum also incorporates new features, the big one being dynamic rear-wheel steering, which improves handling in town and enhances stability on freeways.

    A head-up display with navigation is also integrated, as is a power-assisted tilt and telescopic steering wheel with memory function. Last but not least, the trunk now features a foot-activated sensor for more convenient hands-free opening.

    2024/25 Toyota Crown Limited
    2024/25 Toyota Crown Limited | Photo: Toyota

    Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota Crown: Two versions still hybrid

    Both versions, Crown Limited and Crown Platinum, are still equipped with hybrid powertrains. The Crown Limited features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, offering 236 hp and fuel consumption of just 5.7L/100 km in combined mode, with all-wheel drive (AWD).

    The Crown Platinum is powered by the Hybrid Max system with a 2.4L turbo engine. This more powerful system delivers 340 hp and an impressive 400 lb-ft of torque, with fuel consumption of 7.8L/100 km.

    2024/25 Toyota Crown, interior
    2024/25 Toyota Crown, interior | Photo: Toyota

    2025 Toyota Crown pricing in Canada

    These improvements to the 2025 Toyota Crown are accompanied by a slight price increase. The Limited version now starts at $54,387 (up from $51,990), while the Platinum starts at $63,820 (up from $61,690).

    Both versions are available now at Toyota dealers in Canada.

    2024/25 Toyota Crown Platinum, three-quarters rear
    2024/25 Toyota Crown Platinum, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota
    2024/25 Toyota Crown Platinum, from above
    2024/25 Toyota Crown Platinum, from above | Photo: Toyota
