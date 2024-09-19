The 2025 Toyota Crown hybrid model gets updated tech this year, with new driver assistance features and technological innovations. It's worth mentioning that these improvements come with a slight price increase.

Toyota Crown 2025 - What's new?

For the 2025 model-year, the Toyota Crown Limited base model gets additional equipment designed to enhance safety and comfort. These include forward cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist and a driver-monitoring camera. A digital key also makes its appearance, accompanied by a panoramic view monitor. Traffic jam assistance joins adaptive cruise control, enabling hands-free driving at low speeds in stop-and-go situations.

In addition, a new Equestrian Brown interior joins the colour options, along with Macadamia and Black.

The range-topping 2025 Crown Platinum also incorporates new features, the big one being dynamic rear-wheel steering, which improves handling in town and enhances stability on freeways.

A head-up display with navigation is also integrated, as is a power-assisted tilt and telescopic steering wheel with memory function. Last but not least, the trunk now features a foot-activated sensor for more convenient hands-free opening.

2024/25 Toyota Crown Limited | Photo: Toyota

Powertrains of the 2025 Toyota Crown: Two versions still hybrid

Both versions, Crown Limited and Crown Platinum, are still equipped with hybrid powertrains. The Crown Limited features a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, offering 236 hp and fuel consumption of just 5.7L/100 km in combined mode, with all-wheel drive (AWD).

The Crown Platinum is powered by the Hybrid Max system with a 2.4L turbo engine. This more powerful system delivers 340 hp and an impressive 400 lb-ft of torque, with fuel consumption of 7.8L/100 km.

2024/25 Toyota Crown, interior | Photo: Toyota

2025 Toyota Crown pricing in Canada

These improvements to the 2025 Toyota Crown are accompanied by a slight price increase. The Limited version now starts at $54,387 (up from $51,990), while the Platinum starts at $63,820 (up from $61,690).

Both versions are available now at Toyota dealers in Canada.

2024/25 Toyota Crown Platinum, three-quarters rear | Photo: Toyota