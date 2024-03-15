BMW is preparing the next stage of its electric shift with the new Neue Klasse platform, set to make its debut in 2025 underpinning the future iX3 and i3 models. Both are expected to be produced in 2026.

The iX3, logically enough, will be an electric variant of the X3 SUV, which is getting a redesign for 2025. Just as logically, the i3 is an electric version of the 3 Series sedan, itself is due for a facelift for 2026. The new i3 model will have nothing to do with the i3 we've already seen.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, profile Photo: BMW

The gas-powered versions that will be produced in parallel will be based on the CLAR II platform used for the gas-engine 5 and 7 Series, as well as the electric i5 and i7.

The arrival of the two new electric models will also coincide with the departure of other vehicles. For one, there will be no next-generation Z4, which will be offered only as a convertible by the end of its life cycle.

As for the 8 Series, unnamed inside sources claim that only the Gran Coupe sedan will be part of the model renewal, which means the coupe and convertible will live on only in the history books. We can guess that an i8 might follow.

The company also has other plans for the luxury-focused Alpina range. BMW wants to compete more clearly with the likes of Mercedes' Maybach brand. In order to avoid internal competition on that front, Rolls-Royce won’t be renewing the Ghost, a model that the future Alpina B7 is set to replace. Rolls-Royce is expected to focus more on exclusivity, with a convertible variant of the Spectre electric coupe and high-priced customized cars like the recent Droptail model.

In short, things are going to get moving at BMW in terms of electrification and offerings, with the range set to undergo some serious changes over the next few years.