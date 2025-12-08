The Mercedes-Benz GLB returns for 2026 with a major update that positions it a little closer to the premium end of the market, without abandoning its family vocation. This evolution is timely for the Canadian market, where three-row compact luxury SUVs have become a strategic segment, particularly for families looking for a vehicle that is maneuverable yet versatile.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Design of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB

This year, Mercedes is reinforcing the character of the GLB. The proportions remain compact, but the silhouette gains personality: wider fenders, more angular lines, redesigned lights and an even stronger inspiration from the famous G-Class. Despite this more imposing look, the format remains ideal for city driving and facilitates manoeuvres in tight parking spaces.

The interior layout continues to focus on flexibility. The second row slides several centimeters to adjust legroom or maximize the trunk. Once the third row is folded down (because yes, the GLB retains three rows), cargo volume easily exceeds 560 litres, enough for a family's suitcases or sports equipment. The two additional seats, still better suited for children, offer a backup solution, an option rarely offered in this format.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB

Under the hood, the 2026 GLB adopts a revised version of the 2.0L turbo engine paired with a 48-kW mild-hybrid system. An integrated starter-generator, connected to the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, adds extra torque during starts. It also smooths out the start-stop transitions in heavy traffic. The output of approximately 221 hp and 258 lb-ft ensures sharp acceleration, while the mild hybridization helps slightly reduce fuel consumption, particularly in urban driving.

As always, the 4MATIC version is standard. The system automatically distributes torque between the front and rear depending on grip. For those who prefer a more dynamic drive, the GLB 35 AMG remains in the catalog with approximately 300\ hp, firmer suspension settings, and a Sport+ mode that modifies the transmission and steering response.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior

The GLB 2026 adopts a largely revised cabin. The dashboard is redesigned around a large digital assembly that combines the instrumentation and the multimedia screen, depending on the version. The latest-generation MBUX system supports connected navigation, natural voice control and over-the-air updates. The interface also benefits from a new menu layout, better designed for drivers who are constantly juggling between Apple CarPlay, climate control and vehicle functions. Screens are also offered for the rear seats.

The impression of refinement progresses thanks to new textures, more nuanced ambient lighting, and enhanced assembly quality. The GLB also incorporates the full suite of Mercedes driving aids: blind spot monitoring, active lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking and parking assists.

The upcoming withdrawal of the electric EQB model in North America gives the GLB a more central role in the lineup. For families who are not ready to migrate to an EV but want to reduce their consumption, this new 2026 GLB represents an interesting offer. More mature, more connected, and better suited to Canadian realities, it continues the evolution of an already well-known model.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz