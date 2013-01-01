As we know, technology is more and more present, not to say that it is omnipresent, in the latest offerings from the auto industry. So much so that the latter are becoming more computers on wheels than vehicles equipped with computer components.

The new Genesis GV60, an electric SUV recently unveiled by the luxury brand Hyundai, will prove this reality. Indeed, it will be able to recognize you, just like your cell phone, in order to unlock and welcome you. He'll just know he's dealing with you.

Think about your smartphone, which you can access through digital thumb recognition. Genesis plans to apply these same biometric systems with its GV60. The key to your model, ultimately, will be your face.

What will be new with the Genesis GV60 system is facial recognition. An infrared camera located on the B-pillar will scan your face and if it is in the system, the vehicle will unlock. One can already find a practical application, namely the possibility of leaving your keys in the vehicle when going out to practice a sport or an outdoor activity, for example. Land Rover offers a bracelet that acts as a key when you return to your vehicle, giving you the option of leaving your keys in your vehicle. There, your face will act just like that bracelet. The system will be able to recognize up to two faces. The information will be encrypted during storage and can be deleted by the owner, if desired.

Photo: Genesis Facial recognition to access the Genesis GV60

The facial recognition system is also linked to other parameters. For example, the position of your seat or that of the mirrors, as well as your multimedia preferences can be associated with your profile. When two people alternately use a vehicle, this is an interesting solution. Subaru already offers a similar feature, based on facial recognition on the inside rather than the outside.

Hypothetically, the GV60 could allow you to use your car without a key or even a smartphone app. In addition to the facial recognition system, a fingerprint reader will allow you to start and operate the GV60, provided your fingerprint matches the one already registered in the model's system. In some markets, Genesis already offers such an option and Hyundai has been using the technology since 2018 on the Chinese market.

And what about hackers? This is a subject we will have the opportunity to discuss eventually.