Alfa Romeo, like a host of other manufacturers, has already announced its move to an all-electric lineup in the coming years. The automaker has pegged 2027 as the crucial year for the transformation. This week, a report indicates that the brand's first combustion engine-free vehicle will show up in 2024.

The news was shared by the Autocar website, which interviewed the head of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato. The executive took the opportunity to confirm the plan, while adding an interesting piece of information: the company had no intention of abandoning the Quadrifoglio name, which is associated with pure performance at Alfa Romeo.

Specifically, Imparato mentioned that the company's first electric model could well benefit from a Quadrifoglio variant. There is in fact one condition: that the performance obtainable rom the powertrain is representative of what the Quadrifoglio logo symbolizes.

And what will be Alfa Romeo's first electric vehicle? That bit of information was not disclosed by the company's big boss, but speculation is that it will be an SUV based on similar models due to come from Fiat and Jeep in 2023. Jeep's model is expected early that year, in fact.

Few are expecting to see a car appear first, but it's not impossible. We could also see Alfa produce one of those later on. Remember that Alfa Romeo will have access to four new modular platforms developed by parent company Stellantis. These structures dedicated to electric products, the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large and STLA Frame, offer ranges stretching anywhere from 500 to 800 km.

The next few years will be interesting for Alfa Romeo. The group's planning schedule calls for a new model to be introduced every year between now and 2026. Next on the list is a product we've been hearing about for ages, the Tonale SUV. It may well offer a plug-in hybrid configuration. It will be followed by this first electric SUV.

As for the rest, it's all speculation, but the company's head honcho has hinted at sports cars such as a convertible or coupe.

Is there hope for Alfa Romeo, which many thought was dead in the water a few years ago? What we're hearing now is cause for optimism, at least.