Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

400-hp Audi RS Q3 Coming to Canada

The second generation of Audi’s Q3 SUV is about to make its commercial debut, and is with the previous edition, it will be offered in a performance version called the RS Q3.

But unlike with that first edition, the new RS Q3 will be offered on the North American market, according to a new report by the highly reputed Car and Driver magazine.

Fans will be glad to learn that the small SUV will get the same engine that drives the TT RS sports car, a 2.5L 5-cylinder that uses a turbocharger to generate over 400 hp.

That energy will be distributed to the four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The second-generation RS Q3 will be relatively easy to recognize, since the design changes being made are minor-to-moderate. The SUV will feature more distinctive front grill that borrows certain syle elements from the automaker’s new Q8. The RS will also be dressed up with unique elements to distinguish it from the regular model.

Car and Driver is not cavalier about the news it reports, so we can be pretty certain this model will be gracing our roads before too long. But until Audi confirms its entry into North America, we’ll stick to a wait-and-see approach.

At the same time, when you look over and see that Mercedes-Benz is  offering an AMG 45 variant of its GLA, and that BMW is confirming an M variant for its new X2 SUV, it would be extremely surprising if Audi did not enter its RS into the fray on this side of the Atlantic.

AMG, M, RS… letters that will certainly increase the level of appreciation of SUVs among driving fans…

 

You May Also Like

New Audi Q3 Gets Official Reveal… Online

New Audi Q3 Gets Official Reveal… Online

Audi has released photos and details of its upcoming second-generation Q3 SUV online ahead of its public debut, scheduled for the next Paris auto show taking...

Audi SQ7 and SQ8 Coming to North America in Spring 2020

Audi SQ7 and SQ8 Coming to North America in Spring 2020

The Audi SQ7 and SQ8 will officially arrive in North America this coming spring. Together with the RS6 Avant presented last fall, they will now offer fans of...

2019 Audi Q8 review: A(nother) trendy SUV

2019 Audi Q8 review: A(nother) trendy SUV

The 2019 Audi Q8, a sportier version of the big Q7, becomes the newest flagship SUV for the German brand. And while it looks ready to tackle a high-speed run...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
Coronavirus: GM Revises Scheduling for Model ...
Article
Coronavirus: Ford Promises 50,000 Ventilators...
Article
2021 Genesis G80
More Details on the 2021 Genesis G80
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Country: 10 Things Worth Knowing
2020 Volvo V60 T5 Cross Count...
Video
Coronavirus: Automakers Modify Logos to Promote Social Distancing Measures
Coronavirus: Automakers Modif...
Video
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 