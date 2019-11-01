400-hp Audi RS Q3 Coming to Canada

The second generation of Audi’s Q3 SUV is about to make its commercial debut, and is with the previous edition, it will be offered in a performance version called the RS Q3.

But unlike with that first edition, the new RS Q3 will be offered on the North American market, according to a new report by the highly reputed Car and Driver magazine.

Fans will be glad to learn that the small SUV will get the same engine that drives the TT RS sports car, a 2.5L 5-cylinder that uses a turbocharger to generate over 400 hp.

That energy will be distributed to the four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The second-generation RS Q3 will be relatively easy to recognize, since the design changes being made are minor-to-moderate. The SUV will feature more distinctive front grill that borrows certain syle elements from the automaker’s new Q8. The RS will also be dressed up with unique elements to distinguish it from the regular model.

Car and Driver is not cavalier about the news it reports, so we can be pretty certain this model will be gracing our roads before too long. But until Audi confirms its entry into North America, we’ll stick to a wait-and-see approach.

At the same time, when you look over and see that Mercedes-Benz is offering an AMG 45 variant of its GLA, and that BMW is confirming an M variant for its new X2 SUV, it would be extremely surprising if Audi did not enter its RS into the fray on this side of the Atlantic.

AMG, M, RS… letters that will certainly increase the level of appreciation of SUVs among driving fans…