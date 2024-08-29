This past February, BMW recalled some 80,000 vehicles due to a problem with their integrated brake module. The module could potentially not function as intended.

The company has now expanded the recall to included around 278,000 vehicles in all. The problem is serious enough that the manufacturer has put a hold on sale of the affected models worldwide, according to BMW Blog, which spoke to BMW.

The affected models are the i5 and i7 electric sedans, the 7 Series sedan and the X1, X2, X3, X5, X6, X7 and XM SUVs. All are from the 2023-2025 model-years.

Owners should take note that previously recalled and repaired vehicles must return to the workshop for a new fix.

BMW X6 M Competition 2024 | Photo: BMW

According to documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the possible failure of the integrated braking system could lead to a reduction in the electric assist function.

In the event of a problem, a warning light and a message appear on the main display.

A faulty braking module may result in longer-than-expected braking distances and malfunction of the anti-lock braking system and stability control. However, the problem does not affect the vehicle's mechanical braking capability or its emergency braking function.