The BMW Group reached a significant milestone in its electrification journey this week, announcing the production of its two-millionth fully electric vehicle (EV). The landmark car, a BMW i5 M60 xDrive finished in Tanzanite Blue, rolled off the assembly line at the company’s Dingolfing plant in Lower Bavaria on May 5, 2026. It’s headed for a customer in Spain.

2013 BMW i3 | Photo: BMW

From early innovator to global scale

BMW was among the first of the traditional automakers to enter the modern electric era with the launch of the carbon-fibre-bodied i3 hatchback in 2013. While many early competitors produced so-called compliance cars, which existed mainly to meet burgeoning emissions regulations in Europe, BMW’s initial investment laid the groundwork for a group-wide expansion that now includes the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands.

The road from one million to two million EVs has been traveled remarkably quickly, especially in recent years. While it took nearly a decade to reach the first million, BMW has doubled that figure in the past two years and a bit. This quickened pace highlights the rapid ramp-up of e-mobility across the company’s global manufacturing network.

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Dingolfing at the heart of production

As mentioned, the milestone i5 that came off the line this week isn’t headed for a museum but to a buyer in Spain. The Dingolfing facility has become central to BMW’s electric shift; since 2021, the plant has produced over 320,000 electric vehicles, including the iX, i7 luxury sedan and i5 (in both sedan and Touring body styles). In 2025 alone, more than a quarter of the vehicles built at Dingolfing were all-electric.

The road to 2030

Impressive as 2 million units produced is, BMW isn’t at the front of the pack. The Volkswagen Group recently surpassed four million EV deliveries, while Tesla and BYD continue to operate at even higher volumes.

That said, BMW can pat itself on the back regarding its continued commitment to its “technology-open” strategy, which entails maintaining flexible production lines that can assemble combustion, hybrid and electric models simultaneously.

2026 BMW iX3 | Photo: BMW

The brand is now looking toward its next chapter. The next generation of vehicles built on the Neue Klasse platform will include a new i3 sedan and an iX3 SUV, aimed at helping the group reach its goal of having EVs account for 50 percent of global annual sales by 2030. With the expected launch in many global markets of more affordable models like the i1 and i2 later this decade, BMW’s electric momentum shows no signs of slowing down. We suspect its next million units of EVs won’t take as long to produce as the last.

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