Concept cars

BMW X8 SUV Taking (Big) Shape

Sources “in the know” about the project are saying, under the protection of anonymity, that the rumoured new X8 SUV is under serious consideration at BMW HQ. The new flagship would rumble into its slot atop the German automaker’s lineup, above the X7, first unveiled in Frankfurt last year and slated to make its debut later this year. These sources point out, however that the official green light has yet to be given by BMW’s top brass.

Klaus Fröhlich, BMW head of development, did explain to automotive magazine Autocar that “there is room for X8 - especially in markets like China - but there are no decisions yet. Each car must have a distinct character, and these are the sort of areas that take time to evaluate.”

According to Autocar, BMW has already started working on the new large SUV. The project remains in its embryonic stage, and the focus is still on what styling to give the model. Might it get an X6-like fastback look, a longer wheelbase, etc.? It does seem set it stone that the X8 will not be a three-row vehicle, unlike the X7.

The two models should nonetheless share the same platform.

BMW X7 iPerformance concept
Photo: BMW
BMW X7 iPerformance concept

So what role would the X8 play on the BMW roster? Its job will be the daunting one of competing in the rarified air occupied by the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus. More “affordable” base trims will also be offered. Under the hood, we’re expecting the 6.6L V12 that currently delivers 600 hp to the 760 model will be a top contender for inclusion.

Remember as well that, just in the past while, Rolls Royce rolled out its luxury SUV, the Cullinan, and that Rolls Royce, in case you didn’t know, is under the BMW corporate banner.

All of this makes the story of a coming X8 a pretty credible one.

As mentioned, the X7 will be making its debut a bit later this year. We may then learn something more about the mysterious X8 that might eventually supplant it at the top of the BMW heap.

BMW X7 iPerformance concept
Photo: BMW
BMW X7 iPerformance concept

