End of production in January 2025 for the Cadillac XT4

Cadillac XT4 to be discontinued in January 2025

General Motors (GM) has announced that it will end production of the Cadillac XT4 compact SUV next January, when the company will temporarily shut down its Kansas assembly plant to perform work that will enable production of the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV.

The company had already announced that it would temporarily cease production of the model during the work, but yesterday it clarified that it would permanently withdraw it from the Cadillac product family.

In a statement, a company spokesperson told automotive News that "General Motors is confident in the strength of its gasoline and electric vehicle portfolio and will build on growth opportunities driven by customer demand." He added that there are no changes to the previously announced $391 million investment and hiring plans at the Fairfax plant. The latter "will continue to play an important role in GM's future with the new Chevrolet Bolt EV.

2024 Cadillac XT4 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the XT4, we'll recall that it made its debut in 2018 as the brand's entry-level SUV. In Canada, it is far more popular than the XT5 and XT6.

Cadillac, of course, wants to capitalize on the success of its Lyriq electric SUV and the results it expects from the smaller Optiq, which will debut next year. The company had announced that it would have an all-electric family by 2030, but has revised its projections to confirm that gasoline-powered models will sit alongside all-electric ones.

Obviously, the XT4 will not be part of this cohabitation.