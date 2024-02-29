Gm Recalls 61,700 Mid-Size Pickups

• GM Recalls 61,700 Pickup Trucks for Emergency Braking Problems

Major recalls are the order of the day this week, from Toyota with two major campaigns including one targeting the Tacoma, the other several models, to Jeep, which recalled the Grand Cherokee for the fourth time in February.

And things aren't much better for General Motors' (GM) mid-size pickups, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. After temporarily suspending sales due to a software problem, GM is now recalling nearly 62,000 units because of a problem with the emergency braking system.

More worryingly, the system can activate without warning when there are no obstacles in front of the vehicle.

Between November 29, 2023, and February 6, 2024, no less than 234 complaints were received from owners. Four accidents were reported, three of which resulted in injuries.

The Transport Canada website explains that "under certain conditions, a software issue with the front camera module could cause the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system to incorrectly detect an obstacle and activate when not required. If this were to happen, the system would abruptly stop or slow the vehicle.

Clearly, a vehicle that brakes without reason and without warning is a danger to everyone on the road.

A total of 61,700 vehicles are being recalled in North America, including 56,000 in the U.S., 4,500 in Canada and 1,500 in Mexico.