The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, could require the recall of nearly one million Dodge Journeys due to a potentially very dangerous problem.

The catalyst for the investigation is a reported 2022 incident in which a 73-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle, unable to open the doors after it caught fire due to an electrical problem. The woman actually pulled over to the side of the road and had time to make calls, including 911, after she smelled something burning. However, by the time help arrived, the flames had engulfed the vehicle’s interior.

The NHTSA a technical analysis as part of its inquiry. In all, 19 such complaints were filed by owners regarding door locks and window-opening mechanisms that can become inoperative in certain situations. Fortunately, no fires were involved in those other cases, and there were no further fatalities.

Initially, the investigation was to focus on 2009 models, but quickly turned to those up to and including 2020. Investigators must determine the cause of the fire “and its potential effect on the actuation of the door locks.”

Stellantis said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation and it offered its condolences to the victim's family.

NHTSA will also be exploring other possible causes for the malfunctioning locks. When the vehicle involving the fatality came to a stop, its emergency lights started flashing, the windshield wipers activated, the horn sounded and the windows would not roll down (in addition to the doors which could not be unlocked).

As to why the woman in that vehicle didn't simply break a window, it’s important to know that this isn't necessarily easy to do due to the very construction of windows, which are covered with plastic laminated between two layers of glass to prevent people from being thrown out of the vehicle in the event of an accident. Her age needs to be considered as well.