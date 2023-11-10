• Ford is reportedly preparing a more-capable off-road version of the Bronco Sport SUV.

In the spring of 2019, Ford invested substantial sums and efforts to unveil the new generation of its flagship SUV. The new Escape launched in September of that year.

Sales did not meet expectations, in part because a little something called the pandemic played havoc with the market. Then in 2021, the company introduced the Bronco Sport, another compact SUV assembled on the same platform as the Escape, but with a more rugged style.

Since then, the Bronco Sport has gained ground on its stablemate, with sales now roughly equally. The trend is clear, and the future probably belongs more to the Bronco Sport.

To wit, Ford has been spotted testing a prototype of the Bronco Sport with tweaks that suggest the imminent arrival of an even more capable off-road version. We know how vehicles with more adventurous styles are in vogue, and Ford clearly wants to capitalize on that trend.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport, with Black Diamond off-road package Photo: Ford

In the current lineup, the most off-road-capable version is the Badlands trim. Ford also offers a Black Diamond off-road package for the Big Bend and Outer Banks variants. The prototype seen during testing likely represents a new iteration that would offer something different, similar to various proposals that have enhanced the lineup of the larger Bronco, such as the Everglades.

The heavily camouflaged prototype showed new front and rear bumpers, indicating improvements to approach and departure angles and the accommodation of more massive skid plates. The ground clearance appeared higher on the model.

Another revealing clue was related to the tires. According to reports, the test prototype was equipped with Goodyear Territory Mud-Terrain tires - which are used on the off-road versions of the Bronco and have never been fitted on a Bronco Sport.

If Ford does indeed plan a new variant of the Bronco Sport, it is likely to be launched next year as a 2025 model.