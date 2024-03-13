Ford and Lincoln unveiled the next generation of their multimedia system in early 2024. Called Digital Experience, it replaces the Sync system, which will thus not survive the advent of the connected car.

Ford promises a new era of connectivity and personalization with the introduction of its Digital Experience. Its new software platform offers drivers access to their favourite applications and services right from the dashboard, as well as a host of intuitive features designed to simplify the driving experience. When you consider how distracting multimedia systems can be, that's quite an ambitious goal...

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is “another step in our commitment to offer smart, connected vehicles that meet drivers' needs,” said Ford of North America President Kumar Galhotra. “This revolutionary platform will keep our customers connected, informed and entertained on the go.”

Display of the new multimedia system from Ford and Lincoln Photo: Ford

Digital all-in-one

The Ford and Lincoln digital experience builds on the growing trend toward integrating digital technologies into our daily lives. On average, says Ford, Canadian households now have 16 connected devices, and consumers expect on-the-spot connectivity no matter where they are or what device they have on hand.

The new system from Ford and Lincoln meets this expectation. It offers drivers two options. First, it takes the form of an integrated native experience. Drivers will be able to access their favourite applications and services from Google and Amazon directly on the vehicle's touchscreen, without needing their smartphone. The 5G connection required to access these services can also be used to create an on-board WiFi hotspot, to connect passengers' electronic devices to the Internet.

In addition to this, Ford continues to offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone interface integration, something other manufacturers have decided not to include in their own connected multimedia systems. Entertainment options include the ability to play video games using a Bluetooth-connected wireless controller.

Google voice control is also available.

Ford promises a personalized digital environment based on the driver's habits. Applications and content that are most used or consulted will be highlighted, making it possible to stay connected and productive while on the move.

Multimedia system with 48-inch display Photo: Lincoln

48-inch display

The Ford and Lincoln digital experience is designed to be simple and intuitive. This includes a touch screen and steering wheel controls that Ford promises are easy to use. The platform also offers a range of customizable features to create a driving experience that matches the driver's needs.

Key features of the Ford and Lincoln digital experience include an optional 48-inch immersive panoramic screen. This is the largest screen ever offered by the American auto giant, and unquestionably one of the largest in the entire automotive industry.

Of course, Ford promises regular software updates to ensure its vehicles always have the latest features and safety patches. Connected services such as real-time navigation, parking assistance and roadside assistance can also be displayed on this large screen.

New functions have been added to the digital experience Photo: Lincoln

Ford also integrates advanced safety and assistance functions such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning.

The Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience is available now on selected 2024 models. It made its first appearance on board the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, and the plan is to extend to the entire model ranges of the two brands over the coming months.

