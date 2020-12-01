Ford recalls 252,936 Explorers

Ford is conducting a major recall of its current generation Explorer model, from model years 2020 to 2022. The company needs to replace a bolt used to mount the rear axle. The company discovered that the bolt could fracture, allowing the driveshaft to disconnect from the axle assembly, making it possible for the vehicle to roll when parked and the parking brake is not activated.

The recall applies to 2020 and 2021 model year Explorer Police FHEV, Explorer Police 3.3L, and 2020 through 2022 model year Explorer 2.3L (rear-wheel drive), 3.0L PHEV, 3.3L HEV, as well as 3.0L ST. Owners of ST variants need to be careful if they have been driving their model more aggressively, especially during accelerations. If so, according to documents Ford provided to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the risk of cracking is greater.

"The affected vehicles were built with a three-point mounted axle. On some units, the horizontal mounting bolt on the rear axle can fail. Torque from the drivetrain through the powertrain causes the tilted pinion to rotate toward the subframe, which exerts a bending force on the rear axle bolt. Maximum torque is normally experienced during a start."

And Ford adds:

"The design of the joint is not robust enough to withstand the force of the torque on departure or its variations, depending on its manufacture. The main cause is an insufficient bearing surface for the maximum joint loads. This results in deformation of the bearing surface, which increases the bending stress on the bolt, which can lead to fatigue failure."

To recognize the signs of fatigue, one can be alert to squeaking, clamping or popping noises coming from the rear of the vehicle. The solution to this problem is twofold. On the one hand, customers will receive a software update that will activate a feature that automatically activates the parking brake when the vehicle is stationary. Owners of models that show signs of fatigue) will also receive new mounting components for the rear axle.

Dealers will be notified beginning in April; owners will receive notification by June 10.