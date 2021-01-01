It’s been repeated ad nauseum: the future of the automotive industry is electric, and that future is going to become the present over the next 10 to 15 years. Genesis is the latest automaker to lay down markers for eliminating gasoline-powered models from its lineup. Starting in 2025, all new models introduced by the company will be fully electric.

In its video presentation announcing the target, Genesis also shared details on how it plans to get there and the strategies it will adopt.

By setting 2025 as the target date, the company is moving aggressively, of course, but the fact is it will continue beyond then to offer new gasoline-powered models introduced between now and then. The true target then for fully eliminating combustion-engine vehicles from its lineup is 2030. At that point, Genesis plans to have eight zero-emission models in its offering.

And the notion of “zero emissions” is important here, because the company has a dual strategy for electrification. Specifically, in addition to pure electricity, Genesis will be developing hydrogen-powered vehicles. At the turn of the next decade, Hyundai's luxury brand wants to sell 400,000 vehicles worldwide. Five years later, in 2035, it wants to be carbon-neutral.

The first all-electric vehicle will be the just-introduced GV60 small SUV, to be built on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) also used in the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Obviously, we expect to see other components from those upcoming electric models make the hop into the GV60.

Beyond moving to electric powertrains, Genesis also said it wants to create vehicles promoting a tighter connection between human and machine. Of future Genesis drivers, Genesis' creative director Luc Donckerwolke says the company aims to “interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

In an added touch, the presentation also included some footage that hints at future air mobility. Obviously, it’s best to take this kind of promotional video with at least a small grain of salt. But it deliver a clearer picture of the company's vision and goals.