Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

All New Genesis Models Will Be Fully Electric Starting in 2025

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It’s been repeated ad nauseum: the future of the automotive industry is electric, and that future is going to become the present over the next 10 to 15 years. Genesis is the latest automaker to lay down markers for eliminating gasoline-powered models from its lineup. Starting in 2025, all new models introduced by the company will be fully electric.

In its video presentation announcing the target, Genesis also shared details on how it plans to get there and the strategies it will adopt.

By setting 2025 as the target date, the company is moving aggressively, of course, but the fact is it will continue beyond then to offer new gasoline-powered models introduced between now and then. The true target then for fully eliminating combustion-engine vehicles from its lineup is 2030. At that point, Genesis plans to have eight zero-emission models in its offering.

And the notion of “zero emissions” is important here, because the company has a dual strategy for electrification. Specifically, in addition to pure electricity, Genesis will be developing hydrogen-powered vehicles. At the turn of the next decade, Hyundai's luxury brand wants to sell 400,000 vehicles worldwide. Five years later, in 2035, it wants to be carbon-neutral.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Genesis GV60
Photo: Genesis
Genesis GV60

The first all-electric vehicle will be the just-introduced GV60 small SUV, to be built on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) also used in the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. Obviously, we expect to see other components from those upcoming electric models make the hop into the GV60.

Beyond moving to electric powertrains, Genesis also said it wants to create vehicles promoting a tighter connection between human and machine. Of future Genesis drivers, Genesis' creative director Luc Donckerwolke says the company aims to “interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

In an added touch, the presentation also included some footage that hints at future air mobility. Obviously, it’s best to take this kind of promotional video with at least a small grain of salt. But it deliver a clearer picture of the company's vision and goals.

You May Also Like

Genesis Unveils its First Electric SUV, the GV60

Genesis Unveils its First Electric SUV, the GV60

Genesis unveiled the first all-electric SUV, the GV60. Unfortunately, we only have a bit of information on its design right now.

Porsche Said to Be Considering an Electric Rival to Tesla’s Model 3

Porsche Said to Be Considering an Electric Rival to Tesla...

Porsche is said to considering green-lighting a new electric-powered sedan, smaller than the Taycan, that would compete directly with the Tesla Model 3 and B...

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Shanghai 2021: Genesis Electrifies its G80 sedan

Genesis has unveiled its first all-electric model and we won't have any trouble recognizing it. The company has chosen to electrify its G80 sedan as a first ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Halts Production of the 2022 Bolt EV
Article
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Subaru Forester Wilderness Appears Ahead of O...
Article
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Corolla Cross Getting Hybrid Variant N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 