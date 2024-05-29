Genesis Neolun Concept to Debut in 2026 as GV90

A report out of South Korea has the Genesis Neolun concept, unveiled this spring in New York becoming the GV90. The all-electric model - the first full-size SUV from the luxury brand - will debut in early 2026, with a U.S. launch planned for summer 2026, reports The Korean Car Blog.

In some respects, the concept presented in New York looked fairly close to production-ready, but other features struck us as typical futuristic design study elements destined to be ejected as the model moves towards a production version.

However, Korean Car Blog says it believes the concept’s coach doors, for example, could well survive, making the SUV a rarity on the market. That could take the form of a limited edition featuring those doors, with a regular edition forsaking them in favour of a traditional setup.

L'habitacle du concept Genesis Neolun | Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for other features of the Neolun, for instance the exterior lighting elements flush with the vehicle panels, the swiveling front-row seats and the large infotainment screen that can be opened up across the dash, it’s wait and see. Either way, Genesis has indicated clearly that it intends to market this model as its most upscale model to date, with principal rivals pegged as the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The outlet further indicates that this new GV90 will be the first model to be produced at the Hyundai Group’s new plant in Ulsan, Korea, which will build only electric vehicles. The vehicle is designed on Hyundai new eM EV platform, which will eventually replace the e-GMP structure now in wide use for the Hyundai Group’s electric models. That new eM archictecture allows for a wider range of possible battery sizes; it’s speculated the GV90 will get a 113.2-kWh battery pack.

An all-electric GV80

There was one more nugget from the Korean Car Blog, as it reported that the launch of the GV90 will be followed in short order by the market debut of the all-electric GV80 SUV, probably in late 2026 or early 2027.