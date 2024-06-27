Busan, South Korea - Genesis premiered the X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea today. The new racing car concept, designed essentially so it can feature in the Gran Turismo game, follows in the footsteps of the X Gran Berlinetta Concept shown by Genesis at the 2024 New York Auto Show this past April.

The X Gran Racer VGT Concept is part of the Magma program also announced by Genesis in New York, which will see the auto brand continue to expand its reach in the market with high-performance models.

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, trois quarts arrière | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept

The concept, with its engine placed centrally and rear-leaning driver position, has a long wheelbase and short front overhang.

The Two-Line Crest Grille lamp design familiar from other recent Genesis models extends from the front to the sides and rear.

The X Gran Racer VGT Concept includes a number of features designed to optimize aerodynamics, speed and road grip. So we find electronically controlled aerodynamic flaps, big fenders, front splitter, a huge rear diffuser, canards on the front fascia and a more aggressive rocker panel. The rear wing is of carbon-fibre and adds significant downforce.

The flat underbody design helps reduce drag and improves vehicle stability.

There’s no ignoring the car’s striking Magma colour, which is a departure for Genesis even as it seeks to highlight the focus on performance that has always been part of the mix for the brand.

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, intérieur | Photo: Genesis

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, dashboard | Photo: Genesis

Inside

Genesis’ usual focus on refinement and removal of clutter is evident inside as well, but there’s a clear focus as well on track-only performance here. Elements have been chosen so as to minimize weight, so for instance carbon-fibre accents and other lightweight materials abound.

The steering wheel has been replaced with an ergonomically designed, high-performance racing yoke, giving drivers intuitive control and quick access to race functions.

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept

This hybrid concept features a front mid-mounted race-spec Lambda II V6 engine aided by an electric supercharger. Combined output climbs to – wait for it - 1,540 hp and 1,051 lb-ft of torque. (The V6 engine delivers 870 hp and 790 lb-ft at 10,000 RPM, while the front motor adds 670 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque.)

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, rear wing | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers