GM Aims to Deliver 400,000 EVs in North America by 2024

Automakers have been stepping up their electrification promises since the beginning of the year. This week, it was General Motors' (GM) turn to make an ambitious announcement regarding the number of all-electric models the former global auto giant wants to deliver in North America by the start of 2024.

The target has been set at 400,000 units, to be produced in the next two years – which is a very tight window. Considering that electrified models of any kind still represent less than 10 percent of sales in the United States, things will have to change quickly. In other words, even if GM can actually churn out that many EVs, a lot of consumers will have to switch over from their gasoline-powered vehicles by the end of 2023.

On the road to its objective, GM plans to have 20 models on the North American market by 2025, and 10 more elsewhere in the world. The company announced last week that it would convert its Orion assembly plant, which currently makes the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, to assemble the electric version of the Silverado pickup truck, as well as its future GMC cousin. The Factory Zero plant in Detroit already assembles the GMC Hummer EV, and CEO Barra said the company will add a third plant dedicated to all-electric trucks.

As for the planned plant in Lansing, Michigan, it will be responsible for manufacturing the Ultium battery that will be the basis for most of the company's future electric products.

Cadillac Lyriq
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Lyriq

Barra also said the announced investments will allow for the production of more than 1 million electric models, including 600,000 full-size pickup trucks, in North America by the end of 2025.

Last year, GM sold fewer than 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., mostly the Bolt (plus the one Hummer that officially sold in 2021).

Some of the future electric models already announced include Chevrolet’s electric versions of the Equinox and Blazer, GMC’s electric pickup truck and Hummer EV SUV and Cadillac's Lyriq SUV and Celestiq sedan. We're also expecting something from Buick, perhaps a production version of the Electra concept the automaker has already presented.

Obviously, there will be more vehicle announcements in the coming year. Attach your seatbelts.

