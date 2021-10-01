A few months ago, Volvo announced pending improvements to its plug-in hybrids, but there was no confirmation as yet on what we could expect from the carmaker’s North American PHEVs. It’s now all but confirmed that plug-in Volvos will deliver more power and, above all, more range, starting later in 2022.

Thus, the Recharge versions of the S60, V60 and S90 cars and XC60 and XC90 SUVs will get a more powerful electric motor and a higher-capacity battery. Output is currently at 400 hp with those models (415 with the V60 Polestar variant), but that will increase to 455 hp. As for all-electric range, it should increase by anywhere from 13 to 16 miles (21 to 26 km). However, we'll have to wait for official figures from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) before that is confirmed.

What we can confirm is that buyers will be happy. Currently, range in electric mode varies between 30-35 km, depending on the model. With the gains, that would put range somewhere in the area of 60 km. Volvo is reportedly using the Extended Range nomenclature to designate and differentiate products with more range, so we're guessing until the “regular” models are sold out.

We will have more details when the vehicles arrive over the course of the year.

