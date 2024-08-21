It comes as no surprise to learn that Infiniti's Q50 compact sedan won't be back in 2025. Yet another sedan disappears from the North American market.

The Q50 first launched for the 2014 model-year, but sales have been on a downward trajectory in recent years. It hasn’t helped that it has remained relatively unchanged since its introduction, with Infiniti giving its sedan only a few modifications over the years. Meanwhile, its competitors in a segment that has been in decline for several years have received updates making them more modern and attractive to consumers.

With the withdrawal of the Q50, Infiniti will become a full-fledged SUV brand next year. The title of base model for the luxury brand will pass to the QX50 compact SUV. It will be joined in the 2025 lineup by the QX55, a coupe version of the 50, as well as the three-row crossover QX60 and the QX80, which gets a major update for the 2025 model-year.

Looking forward, Infiniti intends to add new blood to its lineup, firstly with the introduction of a mid-size crossover to be called the QX65. The Japanese automaker has also confirmed its intention to develop two all-electric models, including a fastback and a crossover. In their case, however, no timetable has been given. Given that several other manufacturers have in recent months postponed the introduction of new all-electric models, it may well be that Infiniti will do the same. We'll have to wait and see.