The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) group is eliminating five models from its lineup for the coming year, for one simple reason: they are unprofitable, or barely breaking even.

All five carry the Jaguar logo. The models being dropped are the XE and XF sedans, sporty F-Type (which was already known), the E-Pace SUV and the all-electric I-Pace SUV.

The news was confirmed to Automotive News Europe by a company spokesperson.

Jaguar F-Type | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For 2025, then, Jaguar will offer just one model, the midsize F-Pace SUV.

All this is taking place in the midst of a major transformation of the brand, which has committed to going all-electric in the near-future. Jaguar also wants to takes its brand even more upscale, which will presumably be more profitable for the JLR group. We can expect to see a new generation of all-electric products from the group starting to appear next year.

Jaguar is planning three of these, built on a platform called JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture).

“We are eliminating five products, all lower value. None of those are vehicles on which we made any money, so we are replacing them with new vehicles on newly designed architectures.” - Jaguar CEO Adrian Mardell during a report to investors on June 19 (as per Automotibe News Europe)

Jaguar XE | Photo: D.Heyman

Overall, these are better times for the JLR group, it must be said. It recorded its best annual profit figures since 2015 in the fiscal year ending March 31. That financial success is, however, attributable to three Land Rover products: the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender.

In the second quarter of the year, the three accounted for 59 percent of the 111,180 units sold at retail by the brand worldwide. According to Mardell, this contributes to 85 percent of JLR's “value”.

Jaguar sold 15,324 vehicles over the same period, compared with 95,856 for Land Rover, according to company figures.

Unsurprisingly, the Jaguar F-Pace was Jaguar's best-selling model, with 5,292 units, so it's no surprise that it's the model that survives.

The Jaguar F-Type, convertible and coupe versions | Photo: Jaguar